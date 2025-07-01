Exploring Europe without leaving India: Top 10 destinations that will make you feel the essence of European landscapes

Shillong, Meghalaya- India's Mini Ireland

Shillong's lush green meadows, rolling hills, and temperature weather are reminiscent of the Irish countryside. British-style cottages, narrow winding roads, and a strong colonial influence in architecture and culture make it feel like you are in Europe.



Disclaimer: This list highlights Indian places that resemble European in look or feel. It's based on similarities in scenery, not exact comparisons. Experience may vary.