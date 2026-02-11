LIVE TV
  • Fact Check: Is Sitar Maestro Bhagirath Bhatt Entering Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 20? Here’s What We Know

Fact Check: Is Sitar Maestro Bhagirath Bhatt Entering Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 20? Here’s What We Know

As excitement mounts for Bigg Boss 20, speculation about the show’s potential contestants has taken over social media. Among the names trending online is renowned sitar maestro and composer Bhagirath Bhatt, sparking curiosity about whether he will step into the controversial reality show hosted by Salman Khan.

Published: February 11, 2026 11:15:44 IST
Who Is Bhagirath Bhatt?
Is Sitar Maestro Bhagirath Bhatt Entering Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 20?

Who Is Bhagirath Bhatt?

Bhagirath Bhatt is an acclaimed Indian sitarist, classical musician, and composer celebrated for seamlessly blending traditional Indian classical music with contemporary cinema.

Bhagirath Bhatt: Early Life
Bhagirath Bhatt: Early Life

Bhagirath Bhatt was born on May 31, 1991, in Jamnagar, Gujarat. He began learning music at the age of six under the mentorship of his father, Pankajkumar Bhatt. He later completed his Master’s degree in Performing Arts (Sitar) from The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, earning a Gold Medal for his academic excellence.

Bhagirath Bhatt Career
Bhagirath Bhatt Career

Bhagirath Bhatt has worked in prominent Bollywood films such as Padmaavat, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, and Mission Raniganj, along with popular web series including Heeramandi, Bandish Bandits, and Kota Factory. Beyond Indian cinema, Bhatt has also contributed to international projects like Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender and the film The American Gandhi, further expanding his global footprint.

Bhagirath Bhatt in Bigg Boss 20?
Bhagirath Bhatt in Bigg Boss 20?

There are rumours of Bhagirath Bhatt entering Bigg Boss 20. Fans are creating buzz on social media to see their favrouite artist in the biggest reality show.

Fact Check: Is Bhagirath Bhatt Entering Bigg Boss 20?
Fact Check: Is Bhagirath Bhatt Entering Bigg Boss 20?

As per reports, Bhagirath Bhatt's joining Bigg Boss 20 is not true as he is currently focusing on prior commitments and projects. During the airing of Salman Khan’s show, he will be busy with his international projects.

Tags:

