Fact Check: Is Sitar Maestro Bhagirath Bhatt Entering Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 20? Here’s What We Know

Bhagirath Bhatt: Early Life

Bhagirath Bhatt was born on May 31, 1991, in Jamnagar, Gujarat. He began learning music at the age of six under the mentorship of his father, Pankajkumar Bhatt. He later completed his Master’s degree in Performing Arts (Sitar) from The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, earning a Gold Medal for his academic excellence.