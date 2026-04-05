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Home > Sports News > SRH vs LSG Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2026 Match 10: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Predicted XI With Captain, Vice Captain; Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad Weather Report

SRH vs LSG Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2026 Match 10: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Predicted XI With Captain, Vice Captain; Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad Weather Report

SRH vs LSG Dream11 Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad host Lucknow Super Giants in Match 10 of IPL 2026. Get the latest fantasy tips, weather report, and predicted XIs for today's 3:30 PM clash at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Rishabh Pant (Image Credit: IPL)
Rishabh Pant (Image Credit: IPL)

Published By: Vishal Pushkar
Published: April 5, 2026 12:46:53 IST

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SRH vs LSG Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2026 Match 10: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Predicted XI With Captain, Vice Captain; Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad Weather Report

SRH vs LSG Dream11 Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad aim to begin to earn their maiden victory at home in this year’s edition as they face Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday. SRH has one win and one loss in the two matches they have played so far. Their loss came against RCB, but they made a comeback by securing a victory over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens.

The LSG, captained by Rishabh Pant, are still seeking their first victory in the tournament after suffering a loss to the Delhi Capitals in their previous game. LSG’s strategic decisions, such as altering the opening partnership and omitting an important bowler, have faced criticism and may require reassessment for the upcoming match.

Toss: The match toss between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants will take place at 3 PM IST.

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Time: April 5, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

SRH vs LSG Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant (c), Heinrich Klaasen, Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Abhishek Sharma (vc), Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head

All-rounder: Aiden Markram

Bowlers: Jaydev Unadkat, Mohshi Khan, Prince Yadav

Where To Watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL Match?

The match will be live on the JioHotstar app and website, with coverage on the Star Sports Network.

SRH vs LSG, Hyderabad Weather Report:

The weather in Hyderabad is expected to be partly cloudy with no chances of rain. There is a precipitation chance of 5 per cent during the game. However, the game is unlikely to be interrupted during the match.

SRH vs LSG Predicted XI, IPL 2026

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (c) (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Salil Arora, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, David Payne. 

Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c) (wk), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Mohsin Khan, Mohammed Shami, Anrich Nortje, Prince Yadav.

SRH vs LSG Squads

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Aiden Markram, Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Mohammed Shami, Anrich Nortje, Mohsin Khan, Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan, Himmat Singh, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Matthew Breetzke, Josh Inglis, Arshin Kulkarni, Naman Tiwari, Arjun Tendulkar, Manimaran Siddharth, Mayank Prabhu Yadav, Akash Maharaj Singh

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w/c), Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Salil Arora, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, David Payne, Harshal Patel, Liam Livingstone, Eshan Malinga, Smaran Ravichandran, Sakib Hussain, Shivam Mavi, Zeeshan Ansari, Kamindu Mendis, Brydon Carse, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar, Praful Hinge

Also Read: IPL 2026: Why CSK Fans Are Furious After Sameer Rizvi’s Match-Winning Knock For Delhi Capitals Against Mumbai Indians?

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Tags: IPL 2026SRH vs LSG Dream11 PredictionSunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants

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SRH vs LSG Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2026 Match 10: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Predicted XI With Captain, Vice Captain; Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad Weather Report
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SRH vs LSG Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2026 Match 10: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Predicted XI With Captain, Vice Captain; Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad Weather Report
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