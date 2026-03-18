Hyderabad Weather Update: Sudden Rain Shocks City, IMD Flags Thunderstorms Ahead | 15-Day Forecast Suggests More Showers Before Heat Returns
Hyderabad witnessed a sudden spell of rain that left residents surprised as cloudy skies and unexpected showers disrupted the usual rising heat trend. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated that this shift is due to changing atmospheric conditions. Bringing short term relief along with thunderstorm alerts across the region.
Why Did It Suddenly Rain in Hyderabad?
The sudden rainfall is linked to moisture movement and local weather instability. These conditions often trigger pre summer showers in parts of Telangana. IMD has flagged the possibility of thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds, especially during late afternoon and evening hours.
Short Term Weather Outlook (Next 3 to 5 Days)
Hyderabad is expected to see:
Intermittent rain and cloudy skies.
Thunderstorm activity in isolated areas.
Slight dip in daytime temperatures.
Increased humidity levels.
This phase may bring temporary relief from heat but also cause sudden weather changes within a few hours.
15-Day Weather Forecast Breakdown
Early Phase: Continued rain, thunderstorms and overcast conditions
Mid Phase: Gradual clearing with partly cloudy skies
Final Phase: Return of dry weather with rising temperatures
By the end of the forecast period, temperatures are likely to climb back to 35°C or above, marking the return of typical summer conditions in Hyderabad.
Safety Advisory
Residents are advised to:
Stay indoors during lightning or thunderstorms
Avoid open areas during heavy winds
Keep track of IMD alerts for sudden weather changes
Rain Brings Relief and Disruption
The sudden rain has brought a mixed experience for residents, with some struggling due to waterlogged roads, traffic delays and difficult commutes, especially for office goers and daily workers, while others are enjoying the cool weather, stepping out for chai, street food and evening drives as the showers offer a refreshing break from the rising heat.
Disclaimer
This article is based on available weather updates and forecasts at the time of writing. Weather conditions may change rapidly due to evolving atmospheric factors. Readers are advised to follow official updates from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and local authorities for the latest and most accurate information.