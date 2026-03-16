New South Movies And Shows Releasing on OTT This Week (15–21 March 2026): Tamil, Telugu & Malayalam Films Streaming on Netflix, JioHotstar, Prime Video, Sun NXT and More
The third week of March 2026 brings several exciting South Indian OTT premieres for fans of Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam cinema. From romantic dramas and comedy entertainers to gripping thrillers and many new titles are arriving on popular streaming platforms like Netflix, JioHotstar, Sun NXT and ZEE5. Here are some of the most talked about South OTT releases streaming between 15 March and 21 March 2026.
Mad for Each Other
OTT Platform: JioHotstar
Release Date: 15 March 2026
Hosted by Sreemukhi, this reality show follows ten celebrity couples living together for 70 days while navigating relationship challenges and fun tasks.
Pani
OTT Platform: SonyLIV
Release Date: 21 March 2026
A major Malayalam release expected to deliver an intense narrative with strong performances and gripping storytelling.
Pennum Porattum
OTT Platform: Netflix
Release Date: Streaming this week
A dark comedy that blends satire and social commentary while following characters caught in absurd yet thought provoking situations.
Dragon
OTT Platform: Netflix
Release Date: 21 March 2026
A coming of age comedy drama starring Pradeep Ranganathan, Anupama Parameswaran and Kayadu Lohar that explores youth, ambition and self discovery.
NEEK
OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: 21 March 2026
A highly anticipated Tamil release expected to attract viewers with its commercial entertainment and star power.
Fire
OTT Platform: Tentkotta
Release Date: 21 March 2026
Directed by J Sathish Kumar, this romantic crime thriller mixes intense emotions with a suspenseful storyline.
Officer on Duty
OTT Platform: Netflix
Release Date: 20 March 2026
An action drama starring Kunchacko Boban that follows a determined police officer handling dangerous missions and personal challenges.
Disclaimer
OTT release dates and streaming availability may change depending on platform schedules and regional availability.