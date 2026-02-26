LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Shahid Kapoor Turns 45: Mira’s Love Note, Ishaan’s Shares Throwback & Genelia’s Cute Wish In Pics

Shahid Kapoor Turns 45: Mira’s Love Note, Ishaan’s Shares Throwback & Genelia’s Cute Wish In Pics

Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor rang in his 45th birthday with an outpouring of love from family, friends and fans. Social media was filled with emotional notes, adorable throwback photos and cute celebrity wishes.

Published By: Published: February 26, 2026 14:12:59 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Shahid Kapoor Turns 45
1/6
Shahid Kapoor Turns 45: Mira’s Love Note, Ishaan’s Shares Throwback & Genelia’s Cute Wish In Pics

Shahid Kapoor Turns 45

Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor celebrated his 45th birthday with heartwarming wishes from his loved ones and industry friends. Social media was flooded with adorable posts as fans joined the celebrations.

You Might Be Interested In
Mira Rajput’s Romantic Wish
2/6

Mira Rajput’s Romantic Wish

Mira Rajput melted hearts with her affectionate birthday post calling Shahid the “love of my life.” She shared unseen pictures along with a heartfelt caption that reflected their deep bond and years of togetherness. Her sweet message quickly went viral with fans praising the couple’s chemistry and fairytale like relationship.

Ishaan Khatter’s Then-vs-Now Throwback
3/6

Ishaan Khatter’s Then-vs-Now Throwback

Actor Ishaan Khatter shared a nostalgic then and now collage with his elder brother, giving fans a glimpse of their adorable childhood moments. The post highlighted their strong sibling bond and Shahid’s transformation over the years & making it one of the most loved birthday tributes online.

You Might Be Interested In
Genelia Deshmukh’s Cutest Birthday Wish
4/6

Genelia Deshmukh’s Cutest Birthday Wish

Actress Genelia Deshmukh joined the celebrations with a warm and cheerful birthday note for Shahid. Her cute message and happy memories with the actor added to the joyful vibe of the day, showing the strong friendships he has built in the industry over the years.

Fans Celebrate the Journey of the Birthday Star
5/6

Fans Celebrate the Journey of the Birthday Star

From his chocolate boy romantic phase to intense performance driven characters Shahid Kapoor has consistently evolved and impressed audiences across generations. As birthday wishes continue to pour in fans are celebrating not only the superstar but also the versatile performer who has delivered several memorable and impactful roles throughout his career.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This content is based on information available from social media posts, public platforms and media reports. The images and wishes belong to their respective owners. The article is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only and has no intent to defame, misrepresent or violate any individual’s privacy.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS