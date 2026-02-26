Shahid Kapoor Turns 45: Mira’s Love Note, Ishaan’s Shares Throwback & Genelia’s Cute Wish In Pics
Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor rang in his 45th birthday with an outpouring of love from family, friends and fans. Social media was filled with emotional notes, adorable throwback photos and cute celebrity wishes.
Shahid Kapoor Turns 45
Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor celebrated his 45th birthday with heartwarming wishes from his loved ones and industry friends. Social media was flooded with adorable posts as fans joined the celebrations.
Mira Rajput’s Romantic Wish
Mira Rajput melted hearts with her affectionate birthday post calling Shahid the “love of my life.” She shared unseen pictures along with a heartfelt caption that reflected their deep bond and years of togetherness. Her sweet message quickly went viral with fans praising the couple’s chemistry and fairytale like relationship.
Ishaan Khatter’s Then-vs-Now Throwback
Actor Ishaan Khatter shared a nostalgic then and now collage with his elder brother, giving fans a glimpse of their adorable childhood moments. The post highlighted their strong sibling bond and Shahid’s transformation over the years & making it one of the most loved birthday tributes online.
Genelia Deshmukh’s Cutest Birthday Wish
Actress Genelia Deshmukh joined the celebrations with a warm and cheerful birthday note for Shahid. Her cute message and happy memories with the actor added to the joyful vibe of the day, showing the strong friendships he has built in the industry over the years.
Fans Celebrate the Journey of the Birthday Star
From his chocolate boy romantic phase to intense performance driven characters Shahid Kapoor has consistently evolved and impressed audiences across generations. As birthday wishes continue to pour in fans are celebrating not only the superstar but also the versatile performer who has delivered several memorable and impactful roles throughout his career.
Disclaimer
This content is based on information available from social media posts, public platforms and media reports. The images and wishes belong to their respective owners. The article is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only and has no intent to defame, misrepresent or violate any individual’s privacy.