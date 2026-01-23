LIVE TV
  Happy Republic Day 2026: Makeup Ideas, Nail Art, Bangle Styles & Flag Painting Designs To Try This 26 January

Happy Republic Day 2026: Makeup Ideas, Nail Art, Bangle Styles & Flag Painting Designs To Try This 26 January

Republic Day is the perfect time to go all out with a fun patriotic look without doing anything too extra. Whether you’re dressing up for college, a parade event, or just want cute photos for Instagram, these simple ideas like tricolour eye makeup, nail art, bangles, and mini flag details will instantly give you that festive 26 January vibe while still looking stylish and trendy.

Republic Day 2026 Eye Makeup Ideas
Happy Republic Day 2026: Makeup Ideas, Nail Art, Bangle Styles & Flag Painting Designs To Try This 26 January

Republic Day 2026 Eye Makeup Ideas

Go for saffron + white shimmer + green on your lids or add a tricolour eyeliner wing. Keep the rest of the face simple so the eyes pop, and finish with mascara + kajal for that sharp patriotic look.

Republic Day 2026 Nail Art Ideas
Republic Day 2026 Nail Art Ideas

Try tricolour nails with one accent nail having the Ashoka Chakra, or do a clean nude base with tiny saffron-green tips. It looks cute, festive, and perfect for photos and reels.

Republic Day 2026 Bangles Ideas
Republic Day 2026 Bangles Ideas

Stack bangles in orange, white, and green for a traditional vibe. You can also mix plain bangles with one statement kada to keep it stylish but not too loud.

Republic Day 2026 Face Makeup Ideas
Republic Day 2026 Face Makeup Ideas

Create a mini Indian flag on your cheek using face paint or creamy eyeliner shades. Keep your base fresh with blush and highlighter so the flag stands out without looking messy.

Republic Day 2026 India Flag Paint on Hand Ideas
Republic Day 2026 India Flag Paint on Hand Ideas

Draw a tiny flag on your wrist using eyeliner or body paint for a subtle patriotic look. This works super well with ethnic outfits and looks cute in close-up pictures and boomerangs.

