Harjit Harman’s Top 5 Iconic Songs: From ‘Mittraan Da Naa Chalda’ To ‘Gall Dil Di’ | Check Full List
The loss of Harjit Harman, one of the most versatile and adored singers of Punjabi music, has left the entire Punjabi music industry in deep sorrow. Unfortunately, the singer died today, November 22, 2025.
Harjit was the mainstay of the music industry for more than twenty years and was famous for his expressive lyrics and his unique, soulful vocal style that easily brought together traditional Punjabi folk with contemporary styles. He handled “Mittraan Da Naa Chalda,” a euphoric dance floor hit, and “Gall Dil Di,” a gentle, heart-aching love song, thereby composing a discography that accurately represented the whole spectrum of rural to modern Punjabi life.
He was not just a great singer but also a great human who was very kind and devoted to the cause of the genre’s cultural authenticity. His death has created a huge gap in the industry, but the singer’s powerful recordings will still be around, thus, forever reflecting the powerful legacy of a true music pioneer.
Mittraan Da Naa Chalda
A classic, upbeat Punjabi dance track celebrating the power and reputation of the singer's friends (Mittraan). It's a high-energy song often played at weddings and parties.
Gall Dil Di
A romantic and emotional song where the singer urges his beloved to express the true feelings of their heart (Gall Dil Di). It captures the yearning and simple beauty of unreserved love.
Jatt 24 Carat Da
A self-praising song with a playful swagger, describing the singer (a Jatt) as being of the purest quality like 24-carat gold. It highlights his genuine nature and high-class style.
Panjebaan Chhankaave Jaanke
This song is about a woman who deliberately jingles her anklets (Panjebaan Chhankaave Jaanke) to catch the attention of the man watching her. It's a flirtatious, rhythmic track describing their subtle exchange.
Awazaan
A deeply reflective and nostalgic song focusing on missed connections and the memories associated with a former love. The singer recalls the 'Awazaan' (calls/voices) of the past, expressing a feeling of melancholic longing.