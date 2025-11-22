The loss of Harjit Harman, one of the most versatile and adored singers of Punjabi music, has left the entire Punjabi music industry in deep sorrow. Unfortunately, the singer died today, November 22, 2025.

Harjit was the mainstay of the music industry for more than twenty years and was famous for his expressive lyrics and his unique, soulful vocal style that easily brought together traditional Punjabi folk with contemporary styles. He handled “Mittraan Da Naa Chalda,” a euphoric dance floor hit, and “Gall Dil Di,” a gentle, heart-aching love song, thereby composing a discography that accurately represented the whole spectrum of rural to modern Punjabi life.

He was not just a great singer but also a great human who was very kind and devoted to the cause of the genre’s cultural authenticity. His death has created a huge gap in the industry, but the singer’s powerful recordings will still be around, thus, forever reflecting the powerful legacy of a true music pioneer.