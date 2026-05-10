Thalapathy Vijay’s Wife Sangeetha & Kids Skip Tamil Nadu CM Oath Ceremony; Son Jason Unfollows Him?
TVK Vijay Tamil Nadu CM Oath Ceremony: Tamil superstar Vijay officially begins a new chapter with the oath as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, he’s not the only one making headlines. From his wife Sangeetha’s and their kids’ conspicuous absence at the grand ceremony to social media’s latest buzz and rumours about his son Jason Sanjay, the internet is abuzz with speculation about the actor-politician’s personal life. To add more spice and flavour to the talking points, actress Trisha Krishnan’s presence at the event has stirred yet another online debate. Here’s everything that has been trending on social media after the historic swearing-in ceremony.
TVK Vijay Takes Tamil Nadu CM Oath
Actor-turned-politician Vijay officially took oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on May 10, 2026, after his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam secured a historic victory in the Assembly elections.
Vijay Wife Sangeetha and Children Absent in Tamil Nadu Oath Ceremony
Vijay’s wife Sangeetha and children Jason Sanjay and Divya Sasha were notably absent from the swearing-in ceremony, leading to widespread speculation about tensions within the actor-politician’s family.
Vijay's Son Jason Unfollows Him
Social media platforms were flooded with claims that Vijay’s son Jason Sanjay unfollowed him on Instagram following the election victory. However, some reports stated there is no confirmation that he ever followed Vijay’s account.
Trisha Krishnan Presence at Tamil Nadu Oath Ceremony
Actress Trisha Krishnan attending Vijay’s swearing-in ceremony became another major talking point online, especially amid long-running rumours linking the two stars.
TVK Ends Decades-Long DMK and AIADMK Political Dominance
With TVK forming the government, Vijay’s victory is being described as one of the biggest political upsets in Tamil Nadu, ending decades of dominance by the DMK and AIADMK parties.
Disclaimer
The information in this article is based on media reports, public appearances and social media discussions circulating online. Neither Thalapathy Vijay nor his family members have officially confirmed the rumours or speculation mentioned in the report.