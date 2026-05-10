Thalapathy Vijay’s Wife Sangeetha & Kids Skip Tamil Nadu CM Oath Ceremony; Son Jason Unfollows Him?

TVK Vijay Tamil Nadu CM Oath Ceremony: Tamil superstar Vijay officially begins a new chapter with the oath as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, he’s not the only one making headlines. From his wife Sangeetha’s and their kids’ conspicuous absence at the grand ceremony to social media’s latest buzz and rumours about his son Jason Sanjay, the internet is abuzz with speculation about the actor-politician’s personal life. To add more spice and flavour to the talking points, actress Trisha Krishnan’s presence at the event has stirred yet another online debate. Here’s everything that has been trending on social media after the historic swearing-in ceremony.