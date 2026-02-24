Met Gala 2026: Date, Theme, Hosts, Dress Code, Exhibition and Everything You Need To Know
Met Gala 2026, fashion’s biggest and most glamorous night, is set to return with a powerful artistic vision and a star studded leadership panel. Held annually at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the event raises funds for the Costume Institute and marks the opening of its spring exhibition. This year’s edition blends couture with fine art, promising one of the most creative red carpets in recent history.
Met Gala 2026 Date and Venue
The Met Gala 2026 will take place on Monday, 4th May 2026, following the traditional first Monday in May schedule. The venue remains the iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City where global celebrities, designers and cultural icons will gather for the exclusive fundraiser.
Met Gala 2026 Theme
The official exhibition theme is “Costume Art”, while the dress code for the red carpet is “Fashion Is Art.” Theme Represents: Explores the relationship between fashion and visual art. Showcases garments alongside paintings, sculptures and artefacts. Highlights diverse body forms including age, maternity and disability. Positions fashion as a serious artistic medium.
Met Gala 2026 Hosts and Co Chairs
This year’s event will be co chaired by:
Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, Anna Wintour.
Their combined influence from music, film, sport and fashion reflects the artistic direction of the 2026 theme.
Host Committee and Key Supporters
The host committee includes major names from entertainment and fashion such as: Zoë Kravitz, Doja Cat, Sabrina Carpenter, Sam Smith & Teyana Taylor. Major financial backing comes from Saint Laurent, Condé Nast, and Jeff Bezos with Lauren Sánchez Bezos.
