  Nimisha Priya's Fight And Other Indians Executed Abroad: A Visual Journey

Nimisha Priya’s Fight And Other Indians Executed Abroad: A Visual Journey

In a recent development that has gripped the nation, the execution of Indian nurse Nimisha Priya in Yemen, scheduled for July 16, 2025, has been dramatically postponed. Beyond Nimisha’s case, there have been a total of 47 executions of Indian nationals on foreign lands in the last five years. Let’s delve into the reality of five such Indians who have faced capital punishment on foreign soil.

By: Muskan Sharma Last Updated: July 16, 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
1/5

Nimisha Priya, Kerela

An Indian nurse, Nimisha was convicted of murdering her Yemeni business partner in 2017 and sentenced to death. Her execution, scheduled for July 16, 2025, has been postponed as efforts continue to secure her release through "blood money" negotiations.

2/5

Shahzadi Khan, Uttar Pradesh

Shahzadi, a 33-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh, was executed in the UAE on February 15, 2025, after being convicted for the death of an infant under her care. Her family maintains she was innocent and claims lack of proper legal support.

3/5

Muhammed Rinash Arangilottu, Kerala

Rinash Arangilottu was executed in the UAE in February 2025 after being convicted of murdering an Emirati national. He had reportedly called his mother the day before, pleading for his life.

4/5

Muraleedharan Perumthatta Valappil, Kerala

Also from Kerala, he was executed in the UAE in February 2025 for the murder of a fellow Indian national. He had been in jail since 2009 for the crime.

5/5

Mustakim Bhathiara, Gujarat

Bhathiara, a 38-year-old man from Gujarat was executed in Kuwait on April 28, 2025, for the 2019 murder of his employer. His body was repatriated to India for burial.

