Mothers Day 2026: Top ChatGPT Prompt to Make Instagram Worthy Viral Images | Step by Step Guide With Prompt
Mother’s Day 2026 is a special occasion dedicated to honouring mothers and celebrating their unconditional love, care, and sacrifices. The day is observed every year on the second Sunday of May in many countries including India. Mothers Day 2026 will be celebrated on May 10. With the help of ChatGPT and AI image tools, users can now create stunning Instagram worthy images in just a few minutes for Mothers Day. Here’s a Top Mother’s Day 2026 ChatGPT Prompt and step by step guide to create eye-catching Mother’s Day images that can easily go viral on social media.
Mothers Day 2026: Then vs Now ChatGPT Prompt
ChatGPT Prompt: “Create a realistic, emotional, 9:16 portrait. Left side: A past version of my family (based on the photo). Right side: Current family sitting together. Add a cake table in the middle. Style: Warm, soft lighting; emotional; high realism. Add text overlay: '2000 <-> 2026”
Step by Step Guide: Open ChatGPT and upload your family photo.
Ask the AI to create a “then vs now” Mother’s Day portrait in a soft aesthetic style.
Mention details like keeping the same outfits as the original picture.
Add a warm beige background and a cake table setup for a cozy look.
Ask for emotional facial expressions to make the image more heartwarming.
Include timeline years like 2000 and 2026 for a recreated memory effect.
Generate the AI image and make extra edits on Instagram if required.
Upload the final image as a post, reel, or carousel on Instagram.
Mothers Day 2026: Artistic Portrait ChatGPT Prompt
ChatGPT Prompt: “Generate a realistic, cinematic, 9:16 image of a mother and child resting in a field of mint, soft sunlight, highly detailed skin textures, and emotional connection."
Step by Step Guide: Open ChatGPT and upload a photo of yourself with your mother.
Ask the AI to create a realistic and cinematic image featuring both of you.
Mention adding an artistic or aesthetic background for a visually appealing look.
Generate the AI image and download it to your device.
Make additional edits if needed using Instagram or any photo editing app.
Upload the final image on Instagram as a photo, reel, or carousel.
Add trending music to make the post more engaging and viral-worthy.
Mothers Day 2026: Turn Your Mother into a Royal Queen ChatGPT Prompt
ChatGPT Prompt: “Transform Mom into a graceful royal queen wearing luxurious clothing, elegant jewellery, and subtle regal accessories. Place her inside a grand palace interior with warm golden lighting, rich textures, and realistic depth. Preserve her natural facial identity, skin texture, and emotional expression while adding cinematic sophistication and timeless elegance. The final portrait should feel majestic yet realistic. Output: ultra-detailed royal portrait, cinematic realism, professional quality, 8K.”
Step by Step Guide: Open ChatGPT and upload a clear front-facing picture of your mother.
Ask the AI to create a realistic image of her as a queen inside a royal palace.
Use the exact prompt to get a detailed and cinematic result.
Generate the AI image and download it to your device.
Edit the image further on Instagram or any photo editing app if needed.
Share the final image as a single post or carousel on Instagram.
Add empowering or emotional music to make the post more attractive and engaging.
Mothers Day 2026: Watercolour Painting Style ChatGPT Prompt
ChatGPT Prompt: “Turn this mother-child image into a soft watercolour painting with delicate brush strokes, floral background, dreamy aesthetic, and emotional atmosphere.”
Step by Step Guide: Open ChatGPT on your phone or desktop.
Upload a clear mother-child image in the chat.
Copy and paste this exact prompt
Press Enter and wait for the AI to generate the image.
Review the generated watercolor-style portrait.
Download the image to your device if you like the result.