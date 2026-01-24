Planning To Buy An AI-Powered Smart TV? Here Are The Top 5 Options You Must Look At l In Pics
These days TV is more limited to screen size with the time the televisions have become smart with picture intelligence, sound clarity, and smart features that improve the watching experience in everyday life. The 4K AI smart TVs provide such experiences with the help of their processors. Here is a list of top 5 smart AI TVs.
Also Read: Motorola Rolls Out Moto Watch: Get Classy Premium Design With Advance Health Tracker Starting At Just Rs…
Sony BRAVIA 3 series 164 cm
Sony BRAVIA 3 is the perfect option for users who are willing to upgrade to a premium picture quality. The device is powered by the 4K HDR Processor X1 with Triluminos PRO and 4K X-Reality PRO. The TV features MotionFlow XR 100, Dolby Atmos, Google TV, Chromcast, Apple AirPlay, ALLM, and Game Menu to make the device multipurpose for streaming, gaming, and daily entertainment.
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Vision AI 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV
Samsung Vision AI QLED TV is a feature packed option for users looking for new Smart TV. The television is powered by the Q4 AI Processor. The device balances its performance with efficiency by offering AI-powered energy optimisation despite a 2-star rating. The smart feature of the TV includes Samsung TV Plus, SmartThing Hub, Multi View, Filmmaker Mode, and AI Game Mode make it perfect for streaming, gaming and everyday entertainment.
Samsung Neo QLED
The Samsung Neo QLED is engineered for users who are looking for premium picture experience with smart power optimisation. The screen is powered by the NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor. The TV comes with 4K Upscaling, Neo Quantum HDR, Motion Xcelerator 120Hz and Dolby Atmos with 40W speakers.
Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 108 cm
The Sony BRAVIA 3 43-inch is a perfect TV for compact spaces while delivering premium visuals and smart efficiency. The screen is powered by the 4K HDR Processor X1which enhance the clarity, colour, and contrast with help of Triluminos PRO and 4K X-Reality PRO.
Samsung 43” 4K M7 Vision AI Smart
The Samsung M7 Vision AI smart TV is a versatile upgrade for users for want both a large 4K display and a Smart TV experience. The TV comes with smart TV apps, Samsung TV Plus, Gaming Bar, HDR 10, and a matte display that minimise the glare.