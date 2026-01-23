Motorola Rolls Out Moto Watch: Get Classy Premium Design With Advance Health Tracker Starting At Just Rs…

The watch is powered by the Polar’s globally recognised wellness platform; the device brings science backed health analytics to the company’s ecosystem. The watch is positioned as a lifestyle companion for users who want detailed health insights with style. The all-new moto watch, designed with the segment’s only aluminium build and protected by Corning® Gorilla® Glass 3, combining refined style with everyday resilience 💦 You Might Be Interested In 62-year-old Sex Educator Seema Anand’s Bold Takes On Desire And Pleasure Launching 23rd January on Flipkart, https://t.co/azcEfy2uaW and leading retail stores pic.twitter.com/Gw46Pm3pTY — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) January 19, 2026





Moto Watch features and specification

The Moto Watch features a 1.4-inch circular OLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 display, and it has an aluminum case. It comes with IP68 and 1ATM certification for resistance against water and dust which make it perfect for workouts, daily wear and exposure to water.

Speaking about health tracking, the device offers continuous heartbeat monitoring, always-on SpO2 tracking, advanced sleep analysis, and recovery insights which are powered by Polar’s Nighty Recharge data. The watch also supports smart workout tracking and dual band GPS (L1+L5) for accurate outdoor activity tracking.

In terms of battery, the watch can function for up to 13 days under standard usage and up to 7 days with always on display enabled with single charge. The watch offers fast charging support; the company claims that the watch can go for the entire day with just five minutes of charge. The connectivity options consist of Bluetooth 5.3 with BLE, along with a built-in microphone and speaker.

Moto Watch Price in India

The newly launched moto watch powered by Polar is priced at Rs.5,999 for the silicone strap variant whereas the metal and leather strap variant are priced at Rs.6,999. The watch is launched in six different variants across silicone, leather inspired, and stainless-steel strap options. The sale of moto watch in India will start with Motorola's new flagship phone Motorola Signature through official e-commerce partner and authorised retail partners.