Home > Tech and Auto > Motorola Rolls Out Moto Watch: Get Classy Premium Design With Advance Health Tracker Starting At Just Rs…

Motorola Rolls Out Moto Watch: Get Classy Premium Design With Advance Health Tracker Starting At Just Rs…

Motorola has launched the Moto Watch in India with Polar-powered health tracking, an OLED display, up to 13-day battery life, and prices starting at Rs 5,999.

Moto Watch launched in India, credit: X
Moto Watch launched in India, credit: X

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: January 23, 2026 17:20:19 IST





Motorola is expanding is rapidly expanding its portfolio in India, the company has launched the moto watch. The newly launched wearable is focused on wellness, fitness, and everyday usability. The smartwatch is launched with Motorola Signature. The watch is engineered to blend advanced tracking with the look and feel of a traditional timepiece. 

The watch is powered by the Polar’s globally recognised wellness platform; the device brings science backed health analytics to the company’s ecosystem. The watch is positioned as a lifestyle companion for users who want detailed health insights with style. 



Moto Watch features and specification 

The Moto Watch features a 1.4-inch circular OLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 display, and it has an aluminum case. It comes with IP68 and 1ATM certification for resistance against water and dust which make it perfect for workouts, daily wear and exposure to water. 

Speaking about health tracking, the device offers continuous heartbeat monitoring, always-on SpO2 tracking, advanced sleep analysis, and recovery insights which are powered by Polar’s Nighty Recharge data. The watch also supports smart workout tracking and dual band GPS (L1+L5) for accurate outdoor activity tracking. 

In terms of battery, the watch can function for up to 13 days under standard usage and up to 7 days with always on display enabled with single charge. The watch offers fast charging support; the company claims that the watch can go for the entire day with just five minutes of charge. The connectivity options consist of Bluetooth 5.3 with BLE, along with a built-in microphone and speaker. 

Moto Watch Price in India

The newly launched moto watch powered by Polar is priced at Rs.5,999 for the silicone strap variant whereas the metal and leather strap variant are priced at Rs.6,999. The watch is launched in six different variants across silicone, leather inspired, and stainless-steel strap options. The sale of moto watch in India will start with Motorola’s new flagship phone Motorola Signature through official e-commerce partner and authorised retail partners. 

Also Read: Motorola Launches Signature In India: Powerful Chipset, 50 MP Triple Camera, Premium Design—Check Price And Introductory Offers Here

First published on: Jan 23, 2026 5:20 PM IST
Tags: MotoMoto WatchSmartwatch



QUICK LINKS