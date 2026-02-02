Pooja Hegde’s Hot Workout Secrets Behind Her Curves Tight, Toned and Camera-Ready Body
Pooja Hegde’s fit body, toned curves, and glowing skin always turn heads. Behind her flawless on-screen look is a disciplined fitness routine that mixes workouts with balance and consistency. The actress believes in staying fit without going extreme.
Full-Body Strength Training
Pooja focuses on weight training to tone her body evenly.
It helps her stay lean, strong, and well-shaped.
Cardio to Stay Lean
She includes cardio like running, cycling, and HIIT workouts.
This keeps her metabolism active and energy levels high.
Yoga & Pilates Sessions
Yoga and pilates are a big part of her routine.
They improve flexibility, posture, and core strength.
Core-Focused Exercises
Pooja regularly works on her abs and core muscles.
A strong core helps her maintain balance and posture.
Fitness with Discipline
She believes consistency matters more than crash workouts.
Regular exercise keeps her camera-ready year-round.
Disclaimer
This content is for informational and entertainment purposes only. The fitness routine mentioned is based on publicly available interviews and media reports. Individual results may vary; readers should consult a certified fitness professional before starting any workout routine.