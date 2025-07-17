Rakshabandhan 2025: Five Indian Sweets That Are Sweet Like The Bond Between Siblings

Raksha Bandhan is a joyful festival that celebrates the sweet bond between brothers and sisters. One of the most exciting parts of this celebration is the sharing of sweets, which not only adds sweetness to the palate but also adds to the emotions and relationships involved. During this festival, families come together to enjoy a variety of traditional and beloved sweet treats that are an essential part of the occasion. These treats are known for their rich flavors, often made with ingredients like milk, sugar, nuts, and spices. They symbolize sweetness and affection, making the festival more joyful and memorable which adds to the festive spirit and strengthens family bonds.