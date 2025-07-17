LIVE TV
  Rakshabandhan 2025: Five Indian Sweets That Are Sweet Like The Bond Between Siblings

Rakshabandhan 2025: Five Indian Sweets That Are Sweet Like The Bond Between Siblings

Raksha Bandhan is a joyful festival that celebrates the sweet bond between brothers and sisters. One of the most exciting parts of this celebration is the sharing of sweets, which not only adds sweetness to the palate but also adds to the emotions and relationships involved. During this festival, families come together to enjoy a variety of traditional and beloved sweet treats that are an essential part of the occasion. These treats are known for their rich flavors, often made with ingredients like milk, sugar, nuts, and spices. They symbolize sweetness and affection, making the festival more joyful and memorable which adds to the festive spirit and strengthens family bonds.

By: Yashika Arora Last Updated: July 17, 2025 | 5:57 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Kaju Katli is a yummy sweet made from cashews (Image Credit- Pinterest) - Photo Gallery
1/5

Kaju Katli

Kaju Katli is a yummy sweet made from cashews and sugar. It’s soft and tasty, and people love to eat it during Raksha Bandhan to celebrate the special bond between brothers and sisters.

Gulab Jamun is a classic dessert that brings happiness with every bite (Image Credit- Pinterest) - Photo Gallery
2/5

Gulab Jamun

Gulab Jamun is a soft, sweet ball made from milk solids, soaked in sugary syrup. It’s juicy and delicious, loved by everyone at festivals and special occasions. It is a classic dessert that brings happiness with every bite.

Ghewar is a sweet Indian dessert (Image Credit- Pinterest) - Photo Gallery
3/5

Ghewar

Ghewar is a sweet Indian dessert made by frying a special batter in a round shape. It is crispy and soaked in sugar syrup, often eaten during festivals. sometimes it is decorated with nuts or cream. Specially available in the sawan season.

Rasgulla is a popular Indian dessert (Image Credit- Pinterest) - Photo Gallery
4/5

Rasgulla

Rasgulla is a popular Indian dessert made from soft, spongy balls of chhena cooked in sweet sugar syrup. It is juicy and sweet, often served chilled. it is enjoyed during festivals and celebrations.

Kalakand is a traditional Indian dessert (Image Credit- Pinterest) - Photo Gallery
5/5

Kalakand

Kalakand is a traditional Indian dessert made primarily from milk and sugar. It is prepared by reducing milk to form a thick, dense base called khoya or condensed milk. It has a soft, moist texture and a rich, creamy taste. Perfect for festive occasions.

Rakshabandhan 2025: Five Indian Sweets That Are Sweet Like The Bond Between Siblings - Photo Gallery

Rakshabandhan 2025: Five Indian Sweets That Are Sweet Like The Bond Between Siblings - Photo Gallery

