Delhi NCR Weather Today, 9 May, 2026: Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon Face Heatwave-Like Conditions as IMD Warns High UV Levels | Full Forecast Here

Delhi NCR Weather Today: Delhi morning was a bit more pleasant today following recent rainfall, giving some relief from the extreme summer heat. But temperatures are predicted to climb steadily throughout the afternoon hours. Weather experts have warned that UV levels will be high during the peak afternoon hours today, and residents should be well-hydrated, wear light clothing and avoid outdoor activities for long periods. Northwest India will feel thunderstorm activity and strong gusty winds over the next few days, whereas Delhi will enjoy a more stable and dry weather today.