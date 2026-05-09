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  • Delhi NCR Weather Today, 9 May, 2026: Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon Face Heatwave-Like Conditions as IMD Warns High UV Levels | Full Forecast Here

Delhi NCR Weather Today, 9 May, 2026: Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon Face Heatwave-Like Conditions as IMD Warns High UV Levels | Full Forecast Here

Delhi NCR Weather Today: Delhi morning was a bit more pleasant today following recent rainfall, giving some relief from the extreme summer heat. But temperatures are predicted to climb steadily throughout the afternoon hours. Weather experts have warned that UV levels will be high during the peak afternoon hours today, and residents should be well-hydrated, wear light clothing and avoid outdoor activities for long periods. Northwest India will feel thunderstorm activity and strong gusty winds over the next few days, whereas Delhi will enjoy a more stable and dry weather today.

Published By: Published: May 9, 2026 11:08:55 IST
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Rising Heat Across Delhi
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Delhi NCR Weather Today, 9 May, 2026: Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon Face Heatwave-Like Conditions as IMD Warns High UV Levels | Full Forecast Here

Rising Heat Across Delhi

Delhi is witnessing hot and sunny weather today with temperatures expected to touch nearly 38°C during the afternoon. Strong sunlight and dry winds may make outdoor conditions feel harsher than usual.

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IMD Predicts Temperature Increase
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IMD Predicts Temperature Increase

The India Meteorological Department predicts a gradual temperature rise across Delhi over the next few days. Heat levels may increase further till May 11 before slight relief is expected later.

High UV Exposure Alert
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High UV Exposure Alert

Humidity levels remain moderate today, but UV exposure is high during peak afternoon hours. People stepping outdoors are advised to stay hydrated and avoid direct sunlight for longer periods.

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Delhi Air Quality Update
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Delhi Air Quality Update

Delhi’s air quality remains in the “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” category today due to PM2.5 pollution levels. Children, elderly people, and asthma patients should reduce outdoor activities if possible.

Clear Skies Expected Today
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Clear Skies Expected Today

Clear skies are expected through most of the day, though weather agencies are monitoring changing conditions due to western disturbances affecting northern parts of India this week.

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Disclaimer
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Disclaimer

Weather forecasts and temperature predictions mentioned in this article are based on updates issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and other weather agencies at the time of publishing. Weather conditions may change due to evolving atmospheric patterns and regional factors.

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