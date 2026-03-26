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  • In Pics: Meet Ananya Birla — Entrepreneur, Pop Star And Sister of RCB Chairman Aryaman Birla, Her Stunning Photos Go Viral

In Pics: Meet Ananya Birla — Entrepreneur, Pop Star And Sister of RCB Chairman Aryaman Birla, Her Stunning Photos Go Viral

Ananya Birla, born in 1994 in Mumbai, is the eldest daughter of Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman of the Aditya Birla Group. She is also the sister of Aryaman Vikram Birla, who is set to become the new chairman of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Instead of solely relying on her family legacy, Ananya has carved out a distinct identity as a successful entrepreneur, singer, investor, and mental health advocate, balancing creative passions with sharp business acumen.

Published By: Published: March 26, 2026 16:34:55 IST
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Ananya Birla's Entrepreneur Journey
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Ananya Birla's Entrepreneur Journey

Ananya Birla, born into one of India’s most prominent business dynasties, has built a name for herself that goes far beyond her family legacy. She is the daughter of Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman of the Aditya Birla Group, but instead of following the family legacy, she chose to have something of her own. (Photo Credits: Ananya Birla/IG)

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Multiple Ventures of Ananya Birla
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Multiple Ventures of Ananya Birla

She explored multiple avenues, entrepreneurship, music, and investing, while making an identity of her own. She is also the sister of Aryaman Vikram Birla, who is set to take over as chairman of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). (Photo Credits: Ananya Birla/IG)

Ananya Birla's Education
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Ananya Birla's Education

Born in Mumbai in 1994, Ananya Birla spent her formative years at the American School of Bombay. She later pursued higher studies at the University of Oxford, where she studied economics and management. (Photo Credits: Ananya Birla/IG)

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Ananya Birla's Creative Side
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Ananya Birla's Creative Side

During her early years as well, she had a keen interest in both creative and business pursuits. (Photo Credits: Ananya Birla/IG)

Ananya Birla's Business Journey
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Ananya Birla's Business Journey

Ananya stepped into the business world quite early. At 17, she launched Svatantra Microfin, a company aimed at offering financial support to rural women entrepreneurs. What began as a small initiative has since evolved into a major microfinance institution in India. (Photo Credits: Ananya Birla/IG)

Ananya Birla's Luxury E-Commerce Platform
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Ananya Birla's Luxury E-Commerce Platform

Over time, she expanded her portfolio by launching Ikai Asai, a luxury e-commerce platform. Her business interests now span multiple sectors, including finance, beauty, and technology. (Photo Credits: Ananya Birla/IG)

Ananya Birla's Role in Aditya Birla Group
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Ananya Birla's Role in Aditya Birla Group

Alongside her independent ventures, she also plays important roles within several Aditya Birla Group companies, further strengthening her business credentials. (Photo Credits: Ananya Birla/IG)

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Ananya Birla's Net Worth
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Ananya Birla's Net Worth

Beyond boardrooms, Ananya Birla has also made waves in the global music scene. She achieved a major milestone by becoming the first Indian artist with an English-language single to go platinum. Ananya Birla’s personal net worth is estimated to be between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 1,770 crore, according to a report from The Financial Express.

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