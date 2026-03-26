In Pics: Meet Ananya Birla — Entrepreneur, Pop Star And Sister of RCB Chairman Aryaman Birla, Her Stunning Photos Go Viral

Ananya Birla's Entrepreneur Journey

Ananya Birla, born into one of India’s most prominent business dynasties, has built a name for herself that goes far beyond her family legacy. She is the daughter of Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman of the Aditya Birla Group, but instead of following the family legacy, she chose to have something of her own. (Photo Credits: Ananya Birla/IG)