In Pics: Virat Kohli’s 8 IPL Centuries— Every Hundred by RCB Legend That Defined ‘King Kohli’s’ Indian Premier League Legacy

Virat Kohli's Second 100 in 2016

Virat Kohli's second IPL hundred came against Rising Pune Supergiants. This was also his second century in the season. Kohli walked in to open alongside Rahul and the duo began cautiously. The chase looked well under control before Rahul went back and RCB lost another one in quick succession. Still, 95 runs were needed in 8 overs. But Watson batting at number 4 brought the momentum back in RCB’s favor when he hit Thisara Perera for five fours in the 14th over followed by a couple of sixes in the next one. Kohli was batting on 70 off 47 balls as the equation read 40 from 18 balls. He then took it upon himself and eventually took the team over the line by 7 wickets. He finished unbeaten at 108 off 58 balls with 8 fours and 7 sixes. (Photo Credits: X)