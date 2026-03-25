In Pics: Virat Kohli’s 8 IPL Centuries— Every Hundred by RCB Legend That Defined ‘King Kohli’s’ Indian Premier League Legacy
One of the key aspects that set Virat Kohli apart in the IPL is his extraordinary consistency. He holds the record for the most runs in a single IPL season. In the 2016 edition, he amassed a staggering 973 runs in just 16 matches where he also notched up four centuries in the season.
Virat Kohli's centuries in IPL
Prior to 2016, Virat Kohli had an image of being an outstanding ODI batsman who was cracking down milestones one after the other. He wasn’t as renowned in the shortest format of the game. But he changed the perception in 2016 when Kohli struck a record 973 runs including four centuries in one season. (Photo Credits: X)
Virat Kohli's First IPL 100
It was the 19th match of the season and the 5th for RCB. Kohli was in a terrific form already having scored 3 half-centuries in 4 previous innings. The flamboyant right-handed batter finally breached that 100-run mark and struck his first hundred in IPL against Gujarat Lions. (Photo Credits: X)
Virat Kohli's Second 100 in 2016
Virat Kohli's second IPL hundred came against Rising Pune Supergiants. This was also his second century in the season. Kohli walked in to open alongside Rahul and the duo began cautiously. The chase looked well under control before Rahul went back and RCB lost another one in quick succession. Still, 95 runs were needed in 8 overs. But Watson batting at number 4 brought the momentum back in RCB’s favor when he hit Thisara Perera for five fours in the 14th over followed by a couple of sixes in the next one. Kohli was batting on 70 off 47 balls as the equation read 40 from 18 balls. He then took it upon himself and eventually took the team over the line by 7 wickets. He finished unbeaten at 108 off 58 balls with 8 fours and 7 sixes. (Photo Credits: X)
Virat Kohli's IPL 100 vs GL
Virat Kohli notched up his third ton against Gujarat Lions in the 2016 edition. He was later dismissed in the over for 109 off 55 balls with 5 fours and 8 sixes. RCB scored a massive 248/3. (Photo Credits: X)
Virat Kohli's 100 vs KXIP 2016
The 50th match of the league arrived between RCB and KXIP and it was curtailed to 15 overs a side due to rain. In the previous game, Kohli had sustained an injury to his left palm but still played the game with 7 stitches. He scored 113 off just 50 balls that included 12 fours and 8 sixes. (Photo Credits: X)
Virat Kohli's 100 vs KKR in 2019
During the 35th match of the 12th season of the Indian Premier League between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore at Kolkata, Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli propelled his team to 213/4. It was only on the penultimate delivery of the innings when Kohli flicked a Harry Gurney full-toss towards Kuldeep Yadav at deep square leg. With the fielder missing the ball at the boundary, it went for a boundary and aided Kohli to achieve the milestone. Before getting out on the last ball of the innings, Kohli ended up scoring 100 (58) with the help of nine fours and four sixes. (Photo Credits: X)
Virat Kohli hundred vs SRH
Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis added 172 for the opening wicket in a chase of 187 against SRH in 2023 edition. Kohli smashed 100 off 63 balls to equal Chris Gayle's record for most hundreds. This was Kohli's first hundred in the IPL since 2019. (Photo Credits: X)
Virat Kohli scored a hundred vs GT
Virat Kohli hit his second consecutive century and 7th overall in the Indian Premier League against Gujarat Titans in 2023 season. Later, his hundred went in vain as RCB lost the match. (Photo Credits: X)
Virat Kohli 100 vs RR
While Kohli enhanced his status as RCB's lone ranger by notching up his eighth IPL century but RCB could only manage a below-par 183/3 after the home side opted to bowl. Then, Jos Buttler in his 100th IPL appearance chose to ruin Kohli's evening by playing a knock that was way better compared to former India skipper's effort both in intent and quality. (Photo Credits: X)