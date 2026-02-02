Top 5 Camera Phones Under Rs 40,000 In 2026: Google Pixel 9a, Vivo V60, And More l In Pics
Phones these days are not just limited to calling, texting or meeting essential needs; they have now been a significant part of your personality and passion. Users who are passionate about photography, content creation, or capturing self-portraits for sharing stories and posts. Here is a tailored list of five best camera phones under Rs.40,000.
Google Pixel 9a – Rs. 39,070
The Google Pixel 9a features a dual camera setup on the rear panel offering a primary camera of 48MP and a supporting secondary camera sensor of 13MP. The front panel features a 13MP camera for selfie and video calling. The device is powered by the Google Tensor G4 chipset and spots a 6.3-inch P-OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The device is packed with a 51000mAh battery supported by 23W wired charging.
Realme 16 Pro – Rs.36,999
The Realme 16 Pro features a dual camera setup on the rear panel featuring a 200MP primary sensor and 8MP secondary camera. The device features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 1 billion colours and a peak brightness of 6500 nits. The device is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300.
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE – Rs.37,700
The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE offers a triple camera setup on the rear panel offering 50MP + 8MP + 12MP sensors and in front it offers a 10MP camera for selfie and video calling. The phone is powered by the Exyon 2400e chipset, and it runs on One UI 8.0. The device features a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a 4700mAh battery.
OnePlus 13R – Rs. 38,999
The OnePlus 13R features a triple camera setup on the rear panel offering Primary sensor of 50MP supported by 50MP of telephoto sensor and 8MP of ultra-wide sensor. The device features a 6.78-inch LTPO 4.1 AMOLED display with 1 billion colours and a refresh rate of 120Hz with a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, and it runs on OxygenOS 15. It is packed with a 6000mAh battery supported with 80W wired fast charging.
Vivo V60 – Rs.38,999
The Vivo V60 offers a triple camera setup on the rear panel having a 50MP primary, 50MP periscope telephoto and an 8MP ultra-wide camera sensor powered by Zeiss optics. In terms of display, it features a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with 1 billion colours and a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is packed with a 6500mAh battery and 90W fast charging support.