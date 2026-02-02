LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Epstein files Asifa Mengal Epstein documents china gdp chappell roan ICC rulebook Bangladesh news elon musk Epstein files Asifa Mengal Epstein documents china gdp chappell roan ICC rulebook Bangladesh news elon musk Epstein files Asifa Mengal Epstein documents china gdp chappell roan ICC rulebook Bangladesh news elon musk Epstein files Asifa Mengal Epstein documents china gdp chappell roan ICC rulebook Bangladesh news elon musk
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Epstein files Asifa Mengal Epstein documents china gdp chappell roan ICC rulebook Bangladesh news elon musk Epstein files Asifa Mengal Epstein documents china gdp chappell roan ICC rulebook Bangladesh news elon musk Epstein files Asifa Mengal Epstein documents china gdp chappell roan ICC rulebook Bangladesh news elon musk Epstein files Asifa Mengal Epstein documents china gdp chappell roan ICC rulebook Bangladesh news elon musk
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Top 5 Camera Phones Under Rs 40,000 In 2026: Google Pixel 9a, Vivo V60, And More l In Pics

Top 5 Camera Phones Under Rs 40,000 In 2026: Google Pixel 9a, Vivo V60, And More l In Pics

Phones these days are not just limited to calling, texting or meeting essential needs; they have now been a significant part of your personality and passion. Users who are passionate about photography, content creation, or capturing self-portraits for sharing stories and posts. Here is a tailored list of five best camera phones under Rs.40,000. 

Also Read: Union Budget 2026: Good News For Gen-Z, Govt Allocates 1.4 Lakh Crores For Gaming, Visual Animations And Digital Arts, Aims To Create 2 Million Jobs By 2030

Published By: Published: February 2, 2026 12:08:29 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Google Pixel 9a – Rs. 39,070 , credit: Amazon
1/5
Best camera phone under Rs. 40,000

Google Pixel 9a – Rs. 39,070

The Google Pixel 9a features a dual camera setup on the rear panel offering a primary camera of 48MP and a supporting secondary camera sensor of 13MP. The front panel features a 13MP camera for selfie and video calling. The device is powered by the Google Tensor G4 chipset and spots a 6.3-inch P-OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The device is packed with a 51000mAh battery supported by 23W wired charging.

You Might Be Interested In
Realme 16 Pro – Rs.36,999 , credit: Amazon
2/5

Realme 16 Pro – Rs.36,999

The Realme 16 Pro features a dual camera setup on the rear panel featuring a 200MP primary sensor and 8MP secondary camera. The device features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 1 billion colours and a peak brightness of 6500 nits. The device is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE – Rs.37,700, credit: Amazon
3/5

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE – Rs.37,700

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE offers a triple camera setup on the rear panel offering 50MP + 8MP + 12MP sensors and in front it offers a 10MP camera for selfie and video calling. The phone is powered by the Exyon 2400e chipset, and it runs on One UI 8.0. The device features a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a 4700mAh battery.

You Might Be Interested In
OnePlus 13R – Rs. 38,999 , credit: Amazon
4/5

OnePlus 13R – Rs. 38,999

The OnePlus 13R features a triple camera setup on the rear panel offering Primary sensor of 50MP supported by 50MP of telephoto sensor and 8MP of ultra-wide sensor. The device features a 6.78-inch LTPO 4.1 AMOLED display with 1 billion colours and a refresh rate of 120Hz with a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, and it runs on OxygenOS 15. It is packed with a 6000mAh battery supported with 80W wired fast charging.

You Might Be Interested In
Vivo V60 – Rs.38,999 , credit: Amazon
5/5

Vivo V60 – Rs.38,999

The Vivo V60 offers a triple camera setup on the rear panel having a 50MP primary, 50MP periscope telephoto and an 8MP ultra-wide camera sensor powered by Zeiss optics. In terms of display, it features a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with 1 billion colours and a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is packed with a 6500mAh battery and 90W fast charging support.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS