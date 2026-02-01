LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Union Budget 2026: Good News For Gen-Z, Govt Allocates 1.4 Lakh Crores For Gaming, Visual Animations And Digital Arts, Aims To Create 2 Million Jobs By 2030

Union Budget 2026: Good News For Gen-Z, Govt Allocates 1.4 Lakh Crores For Gaming, Visual Animations And Digital Arts, Aims To Create 2 Million Jobs By 2030

In Union Budget 2026, Nirmala Sitharaman announced a major push for the AVGC sector, with labs planned in 15,000 schools and 500 colleges to boost skills for Gen-Z creators and gamers.

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: February 1, 2026 12:51:52 IST

The Union Budget 2026 has something very exciting for Gen-Z and online gaming enthusiasts and creative minds. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget on 1st February while discussing plans and nations priority. The FM purposed the plans for digital artists, animators, storytellers, and online gamers. 

The Government of India has allocated Rs.1.4 lakh crores for AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics) sector. The finance minister proposed setting up AVGC Content Creator labs in 15,000 secondary schools and 500 collages across the India with the help of Indian Institute of Creative Technologies, Mumbai. 



AVGC fast growing economy 

India’s AVGC industry is rapidly growing, and experts predicts that by 2030, India will need around 2 million skilled professionals in this sector. The industry is not just limited to animators and gamers; it also consists of VFX artists, game designers, storyboard artists, comic creators, and creative tech developers. 

The demand of such skilled professionals is coming for domestic studios producing movies, web series, and games, and global brands and studios outsourcing animation and VFX work. 

Why Schools and Collages for AVGC labs 

The government’s plan to establish AVGC labs in schools and colleges is to ensure that the students get hands-on skills from an early age. In colleges these labs can help students as bridge between education and industry. This can help prepare graduates for careers in studios, gaming companies, and freelance creative work. 

First published on: Feb 1, 2026 12:51 PM IST
QUICK LINKS