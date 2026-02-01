Union Budget 2026: Good News For Gen-Z, Govt Allocates 1.4 Lakh Crores For Gaming, Visual Animations And Digital Arts, Aims To Create 2 Million Jobs By 2030

AVGC fast growing economy

India’s AVGC industry is rapidly growing, and experts predicts that by 2030, India will need around 2 million skilled professionals in this sector. The industry is not just limited to animators and gamers; it also consists of VFX artists, game designers, storyboard artists, comic creators, and creative tech developers.

The demand of such skilled professionals is coming for domestic studios producing movies, web series, and games, and global brands and studios outsourcing animation and VFX work.

Why Schools and Collages for AVGC labs

The government's plan to establish AVGC labs in schools and colleges is to ensure that the students get hands-on skills from an early age. In colleges these labs can help students as bridge between education and industry. This can help prepare graduates for careers in studios, gaming companies, and freelance creative work.


