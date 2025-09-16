Top 5 Countries Leading In AI Research And Patents: Who’s Winning The AI Race?

India is growing rapidly in AI patent applications

India is growing rapidly. The country has filed around 26,000 AI patent applications in the year 2024, not far behind Japan, and demonstrated very high progress, both in terms of AI publications and generative AI patenting. However, in research output, India is placing amongst the top three in some of the latest metrics by volume of AI publications. Its development in generative AI patents is particularly strong, that is, approximately 56 % annual progress in some sections.