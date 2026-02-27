Who is Actor Vijay? Wife Files For Divorce After 25-Years of Marriage Amid Cheating Allegations | Know His Net Worth & Personal Details
One of Tamil cinema’s biggest superstars, actor Vijay is making headlines not for his films or politics but for a shocking crisis in his personal life. Reports claim his wife of over two decades, Sangeetha Sornalingam, has filed for divorce, sending shockwaves across Kollywood and beyond. From his net worth to latest news, here’s everything you need to know about the superstar actor Vijay.
Who is Actor Vijay?
His full name is Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar, popularly called "Thalapathy" by fans. Known for blockbuster films like Ghilli, Thuppakki, MMaster, Leo, Varisu.
Actor Vijay Net Worth
Estimated net worth: ₹420–₹500+ crore ($50–60+ million approx.). He is among the highest paid actors in India.
Actor Vijay’s Wife: Sangeetha Sornalingam
Married Vijay in 1999 after meeting as a fan. Maintains a private life away from media.
Actor Vijay Divorce News
Vijay’s wife has reportedly filed for divorce in Chengalpattu family court. The couple has been married for over 25 years.
Actor Vijay Divorce Reason
The petition reportedly accuses Vijay of an extramarital relationship with an actress- Trisha Krishnan.
Disclaimer
This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.