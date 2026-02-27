LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
amazon ghaziabad Indian-origin professor Srila Roy Sangeetha Sornalingam prabhas afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Noida Allahabad High Court amazon ghaziabad Indian-origin professor Srila Roy Sangeetha Sornalingam prabhas afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Noida Allahabad High Court amazon ghaziabad Indian-origin professor Srila Roy Sangeetha Sornalingam prabhas afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Noida Allahabad High Court amazon ghaziabad Indian-origin professor Srila Roy Sangeetha Sornalingam prabhas afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Noida Allahabad High Court
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
amazon ghaziabad Indian-origin professor Srila Roy Sangeetha Sornalingam prabhas afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Noida Allahabad High Court amazon ghaziabad Indian-origin professor Srila Roy Sangeetha Sornalingam prabhas afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Noida Allahabad High Court amazon ghaziabad Indian-origin professor Srila Roy Sangeetha Sornalingam prabhas afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Noida Allahabad High Court amazon ghaziabad Indian-origin professor Srila Roy Sangeetha Sornalingam prabhas afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Noida Allahabad High Court
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Who is Actor Vijay? Wife Files For Divorce After 25-Years of Marriage Amid Cheating Allegations | Know His Net Worth & Personal Details

Who is Actor Vijay? Wife Files For Divorce After 25-Years of Marriage Amid Cheating Allegations | Know His Net Worth & Personal Details

One of Tamil cinema’s biggest superstars, actor Vijay is making headlines not for his films or politics but for a shocking crisis in his personal life. Reports claim his wife of over two decades, Sangeetha Sornalingam, has filed for divorce, sending shockwaves across Kollywood and beyond. From his net worth to latest news, here’s everything you need to know about the superstar actor Vijay.

Published By: Published: February 27, 2026 18:08:08 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Who is Actor Vijay?
1/6
Who is Actor Vijay? Wife Files For Divorce After 25-Years of Marriage Amid Cheating Allegations | Know His Net Worth & Personal Details

Who is Actor Vijay?

His full name is Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar, popularly called "Thalapathy" by fans. Known for blockbuster films like Ghilli, Thuppakki, MMaster, Leo, Varisu.

You Might Be Interested In
Actor Vijay Net Worth
2/6

Actor Vijay Net Worth

Estimated net worth: ₹420–₹500+ crore ($50–60+ million approx.). He is among the highest paid actors in India.

Actor Vijay’s Wife: Sangeetha Sornalingam
3/6

Actor Vijay’s Wife: Sangeetha Sornalingam

Married Vijay in 1999 after meeting as a fan. Maintains a private life away from media.

You Might Be Interested In
Actor Vijay Divorce News
4/6

Actor Vijay Divorce News

Vijay’s wife has reportedly filed for divorce in Chengalpattu family court. The couple has been married for over 25 years.

Actor Vijay Divorce Reason
5/6

Actor Vijay Divorce Reason

The petition reportedly accuses Vijay of an extramarital relationship with an actress- Trisha Krishnan.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS