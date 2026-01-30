Who is Huda Kattan? Huda Beauty Founder Faces Boycott Over Iran Post — Her Net Worth, Controversies, Love Story and More

Huda Beauty Iran Post

Over the past few weeks, Huda Beauty has found itself at the centre of an intensifying boycott following a video shared by Huda Kattan about protests in Iran. While some viewers saw it as general commentary, many Iranians online perceived it very differently.

Critics argued that the video appeared to mirror imagery and narratives associated with the Iranian regime, while largely overlooking the voices of protesters who have been speaking out at great personal risk. For those directly affected, or with family members experiencing the situation firsthand, the post did not feel neutral or balanced.