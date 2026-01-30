Who is Huda Kattan? Huda Beauty Founder Faces Boycott Over Iran Post — Her Net Worth, Controversies, Love Story and More
Huda Beauty founder Huda Kattan has built one of the world’s most influential beauty empires from a simple beauty blog. However, she is currently facing intense backlash and calls to boycott Huda Beauty after a controversial Instagram post related to Iran sparked outrage online, with critics accusing her of amplifying state-aligned narratives and customers destroying products in protest.
Who is Huda Kattan?
Huda Kattan is an Iraqi-American entrepreneur, makeup artist, and beauty blogger who founded the global cosmetics empire Huda Beauty in 2013. Based in Dubai, she transformed her blog into a multibillion-dollar brand, initially rising to fame with popular false eyelashes before expanding into makeup, skincare, and fragrance.
Huda Beauty Iran Post
Over the past few weeks, Huda Beauty has found itself at the centre of an intensifying boycott following a video shared by Huda Kattan about protests in Iran. While some viewers saw it as general commentary, many Iranians online perceived it very differently.
Critics argued that the video appeared to mirror imagery and narratives associated with the Iranian regime, while largely overlooking the voices of protesters who have been speaking out at great personal risk. For those directly affected, or with family members experiencing the situation firsthand, the post did not feel neutral or balanced.
Huda Kattan Brand-Huda Beauty
Huda Kattan launched her brand Huda Beauty with her sister and co-founder, Mona Kattan, becoming one of the world’s most popular beauty brands, known for bold, influencer-driven marketing.
Huda Beauty Founder Huda Kattan Net Worth
Huda Beauty founder Huda Kattan has an estimated net worth of around $560 million and a massive social media following. Huda Beauty has been valued at over $1 billion. Kattan remains a prominent figure on lists of America’s Richest Self-Made Women, consistently ranking among the most influential beauty entrepreneurs globally.
Huda Beauty Founder Huda Kattan Love Story
Huda Kattan’s love story is a classic “high school sweethearts” tale that has spanned over two decades. She is married to Christopher Goncola, who currently serves as the Co-CEO of Huda Beauty.