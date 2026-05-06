Dubai Marina Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts At Under-Construction 50-Storey Tower Near JBR Amid Iran War Tensions
A big fire started at a building that is still being built near Dubai Marina and JBR on Wednesday morning. This building is going to be really tall; it will have 50 floors. The fire made a lot of people who live nearby very scared. There was so much smoke that you could not see the sky anymore. The people from Dubai Civil Defence came quickly to help with the emergency. They said that nobody got hurt in the fire. People started talking about the fire in the media, and some of them thought it might have something to do with the problems in the Middle East, especially with what is going on with Iran. The Dubai Marina fire is what everyone is talking about. The fire at the 50-storey building near JBR is a deal.
Massive Fire Breaks Out In Dubai Marina
A big fire started at a building near Dubai Marina and JBR on Wednesday morning. This building is fifty floors high. Is not finished yet. The fire made a lot of black smoke that covered the whole sky. People who live and work near this place saw the smoke. Got really scared. It was morning. Many people were going to work or school, so it was a very busy time. The smoke was so bad that people could see it from many places.
Fire Reported At The Residences, Al Habtoor Grand
The fire started at The Residences, Al Habtoor Grand. This is a luxury tower project near Dubai Harbour. The Residences, Al Habtoor Grand, are still being built. People think The Residences, Al Habtoor Grand, will be ready to open in March 2027.
Dubai Civil Defence Responds Within Minutes
Dubai Civil Defence received the emergency call at 7:06 AM. Firefighters from Al Marsa Fire Station reached the location within seven minutes and immediately began operations to control the flames and prevent the fire from spreading further.
No Casualties Reported In Dubai Fire
The authorities said that nobody got hurt in the fire. The fire was not too big so the officials called it a " scale" fire. The firefighters did a job, and they were able to stop the fire by 8:51 AM. After that, they started making sure everything cooled down.
Investigation Begins Into Cause Of Fire
The authorities will now look into what exactly caused the fire after they have finished cooling down the place. This incident shows again how important it is to have fire safety rules at big construction sites in fast growing city areas, like Dubai Marina and JBR.