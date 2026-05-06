Dubai Marina Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts At Under-Construction 50-Storey Tower Near JBR Amid Iran War Tensions

A big fire started at a building that is still being built near Dubai Marina and JBR on Wednesday morning. This building is going to be really tall; it will have 50 floors. The fire made a lot of people who live nearby very scared. There was so much smoke that you could not see the sky anymore. The people from Dubai Civil Defence came quickly to help with the emergency. They said that nobody got hurt in the fire. People started talking about the fire in the media, and some of them thought it might have something to do with the problems in the Middle East, especially with what is going on with Iran. The Dubai Marina fire is what everyone is talking about. The fire at the 50-storey building near JBR is a deal.