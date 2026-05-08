Mount Dukono Eruption In Indonesia: 2 Killed After Massive Volcano Blast Sends Ash 10 Km Into Sky | In Pics

The Sky Is Covered With A Big Cloud Of Volcanic Ash

When Mount Dukono erupted, it made a cloud of thick grey ash that people could see from far away. The people in charge said that the ash cloud went up to 10 kilometers in the air. This is one of the eruptions from the volcano in a long time. The ash spread out quickly and affected the air, making it hard to see. This is also making people worry about the air quality. If it will affect the roads and airports.