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  • Mount Dukono Eruption In Indonesia: 2 Killed After Massive Volcano Blast Sends Ash 10 Km Into Sky | In Pics

Mount Dukono Eruption In Indonesia: 2 Killed After Massive Volcano Blast Sends Ash 10 Km Into Sky | In Pics

A powerful volcanic eruption at Mount Dukono in Indonesia’s North Maluku province has left two people dead and triggered emergency warnings across nearby areas. The volcano erupted on Friday morning at around 7:40 a.m. local time, sending a massive column of volcanic ash nearly 10 kilometers into the sky. Authorities quickly launched rescue and monitoring operations as thick ash clouds spread across the region. The eruption has once again highlighted Indonesia’s vulnerability to natural disasters due to its location on the Pacific Ring of Fire, one of the world’s most seismically active zones.

Published By: Published: May 8, 2026 16:38:52 IST
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Mount Dukono Eruption Is A Shock To Indonesia
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Mount Dukono Eruption Is A Shock To Indonesia

Mount Dukono is in the North Maluku province of Indonesia. It erupted badly on Friday at 7:40 a.m. Local time. The volcano sent up a cloud of ash that went up to 10 kilometers in the air. This made people in the areas very scared. The local police said that at least two people died because of the eruption. The people in charge are telling everyone to be careful because they are watching the volcano closely.

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The Sky Is Covered With A Big Cloud Of Volcanic Ash
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The Sky Is Covered With A Big Cloud Of Volcanic Ash

When Mount Dukono erupted, it made a cloud of thick grey ash that people could see from far away. The people in charge said that the ash cloud went up to 10 kilometers in the air. This is one of the eruptions from the volcano in a long time. The ash spread out quickly and affected the air, making it hard to see. This is also making people worry about the air quality. If it will affect the roads and airports.

Two People Died Because Of The Sudden Volcano Eruption
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Mount Dukono Eruption In Indonesia: 2 Killed After Massive Volcano Blast Sends Ash 10 Km Into Sky | In Pics

Two People Died Because Of The Sudden Volcano Eruption

The local police said that two people died after the volcano erupted in the North Maluku province. The rescue teams and emergency personnel went to help. The people in charge are still trying to figure out if anyone else got hurt. They are telling people who live near the volcano to follow the evacuation plans and stay away from the areas that are not safe.

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Why Is Mount Dukono So Dangerous?
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Why Is Mount Dukono So Dangerous?

Mount Dukono is one of the active volcanoes in Indonesia, and it erupts a lot. The volcano is always active. Sends out ash and has big eruptions. The experts say that the ash from Mount Dukono can be very bad for people's health for people who have trouble breathing. The aviation people also watch the volcano closely because the ash can affect the flights.

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Indonesia Is On The Pacific Ring Of Fire
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Indonesia Is On The Pacific Ring Of Fire

Indonesia is on the Pacific Ring of Fire, which is an area that has a lot of earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. The country has more than 120 volcanoes that are active, so eruptions and other natural disasters happen a lot. The people in charge have to be ready for disasters all the time because of the earthquakes, eruptions, and tsunamis that happen in the area.

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