UAE Weather Alert: Heavy Rain Hits Dubai and Abu Dhabi, Flooding and Tornado Threat Amid Storm Warning | Travel and Airport Advisory Issued
Severe weather conditions have hit the UAE, with heavy rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds impacting major cities like Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Authorities have issued alerts as flooding risk rises and isolated tornado activity cannot be ruled out. Travel disruptions are being reported, especially around airports and key highways, prompting advisories for residents and tourists. From cloudy skylines to quiet streets and glowing city views, these visuals show how rain changes the mood of familiar places across the country.
Storm Situation in UAE
Dubai and Abu Dhabi are witnessing intense rainfall along with thunderstorms. Wind speeds are reaching up to 55 kmph, creating unstable weather conditions. Meteorological authorities have warned that the storm system may intensify through the day.
Flooding and Tornado Risk
Heavy downpours have already caused waterlogging in several low lying areas. Experts have also flagged a rare but possible tornado threat due to severe atmospheric instability. Residents are advised to stay indoors during peak storm hours.
Impact on Travel and Roads
Major roads in Dubai and Abu Dhabi are experiencing traffic slowdowns due to water accumulation. Visibility has dropped in several areas, making driving risky. Authorities are urging people to avoid unnecessary travel.
Airport and Flight Advisory
Flight delays and schedule changes are expected as storms continue. Travelers are advised to check with airlines before heading to the airport. Dubai International Airport and Abu Dhabi Airport have issued alerts regarding possible disruptions.
Safety Guidelines Issued
Officials have advised residents to stay away from flooded areas and avoid driving through waterlogged roads. Emergency services are on high alert. People are also urged to secure loose objects outdoors due to strong winds.
Storms to Peak on Thursday
Weather authorities have indicated that the storm system is expected to reach its peak intensity on Thursday. The heaviest rainfall, strongest winds, and highest risk of flooding are likely during this period. Residents are advised to take extra precautions and stay updated with official alerts.
What to Expect Next
Stormy conditions are likely to continue for the next 24 to 48 hours with intermittent thunderstorms. Weather is expected to gradually improve afterward, but caution remains in place as more rain bands may develop.