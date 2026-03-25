UAE Weather Alert: Heavy Rain Hits Dubai and Abu Dhabi, Flooding and Tornado Threat Amid Storm Warning | Travel and Airport Advisory Issued

Severe weather conditions have hit the UAE, with heavy rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds impacting major cities like Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Authorities have issued alerts as flooding risk rises and isolated tornado activity cannot be ruled out. Travel disruptions are being reported, especially around airports and key highways, prompting advisories for residents and tourists. From cloudy skylines to quiet streets and glowing city views, these visuals show how rain changes the mood of familiar places across the country.