UAE Weather Alert: Heavy Rain Hits Dubai and Abu Dhabi, Residents Face Flooded Streets as NCM Issues 5-Day Forecast and Temperature Drop
Heavy rain swept across parts of the UAE on Monday, disrupting daily life in major cities like Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Several areas witnessed waterlogging and traffic slowdowns as authorities issued safety advisories urging residents and motorists to remain cautious.
Weather Impact Across UAE
The sudden spell of rain led to flooded streets and reduced visibility in multiple locations. Emergency services remained on alert, monitoring conditions closely to manage any potential risks and ensure public safety.
Scenes from Dubai’s Business Bay
Dubai’s Business Bay emerged as one of the most affected areas, where residents were seen navigating through waterlogged roads and puddles. Despite the challenging weather, daily activities continued with caution.
Residents Brave Rain and Flooded Streets
People were spotted walking through flooded pathways, while vehicles moved slowly through rain-hit roads. The visuals highlighted the resilience of residents dealing with unstable weather conditions.
Traffic and Safety Advisory
Authorities advised motorists to drive carefully due to slippery roads and low visibility. Residents were also urged to avoid unnecessary travel and stay updated with official weather alerts.
Ongoing Monitoring by Authorities
Emergency response teams continued to monitor rainfall intensity and water accumulation in affected areas to prevent any major disruptions.
Disclaimer
This content is for informational purposes only based on current reports. Weather conditions may change rapidly, and readers are advised to follow official updates from UAE authorities.