UAE Weather Alert Today: Heavy Rain Hit Dubai and Abu Dhabi, Tornado Threat Amid Storm Warning, Traffic Disruptions and Safety Tips | Travel and Airport Advisory Issued
Heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds have thrown life off track across the United Arab Emirates with Dubai and Abu Dhabi facing sudden weather chaos. Roads are slowing down, flights may get delayed and visibility is dropping fast in several areas. Authorities have issued urgent alerts as the situation remains unstable and warning residents to stay cautious. The National Centre of Meteorology says this could be the final intense spell before relief begins from Saturday, making the next few hours crucial for safety and travel plans.
UAE Weather Alert Today
Heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds continue to impact the United Arab Emirates, especially in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Authorities have issued alerts urging residents to stay cautious as unstable weather conditions persist through March 27.
Final Wave of Storm Before Relief
According to the National Centre of Meteorology, this is expected to be the final wave of severe weather. Heavy rain, thunderstorms and possible hail are likely before conditions begin to improve from Saturday with clearer skies and cooler temperatures.
Travel and Airport Advisory Issued
Major airlines including Emirates, Flydubai, Air Arabia and Etihad Airways have issued travel advisories. Passengers are advised to check flight status in advance due to possible delays and disruptions.
Traffic and Visibility Concerns
Heavy rainfall and dust storms have reduced visibility across several regions. Roads in Dubai and Abu Dhabi are witnessing slow traffic movement, while strong winds are creating hazardous driving conditions in many areas.
Temperature and Weather Highlights
The lowest temperature recorded was 12°C at Jais Mountain in Ras Al Khaimah. Daytime temperatures are expected to reach around 31°C in coastal areas and 33°C inland, with a gradual dip expected later this week.
Safety Tips and Official Warning
Authorities have urged residents to avoid flooded areas, follow traffic rules and stay updated with official alerts. Violations during hazardous weather conditions may lead to fines of up to Dh2,000. Residents are advised to stay indoors when possible and avoid unnecessary travel.
Disclaimer
This content is based on official updates and latest reports. Weather conditions may change, readers are advised to follow local authorities for real time updates.