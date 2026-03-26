UAE Weather Alert Today: Heavy Rain Hit Dubai and Abu Dhabi, Tornado Threat Amid Storm Warning, Traffic Disruptions and Safety Tips | Travel and Airport Advisory Issued

Heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds have thrown life off track across the United Arab Emirates with Dubai and Abu Dhabi facing sudden weather chaos. Roads are slowing down, flights may get delayed and visibility is dropping fast in several areas. Authorities have issued urgent alerts as the situation remains unstable and warning residents to stay cautious. The National Centre of Meteorology says this could be the final intense spell before relief begins from Saturday, making the next few hours crucial for safety and travel plans.