UAE Weather Today: Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms and Lightning Hit Dubai and Abu Dhabi, Traffic Advisories and Safety Updates Across the Country | Authorities Issue Alerts
Heavy rain, thunderstorms and lightning have gripped the UAE as a strong weather system triggers alerts across major cities. Authorities have issued safety warnings and traffic advisories as residents face reduced visibility, flooding and travel disruptions across the country.
UAE Weather Today Overview
Heavy rain, thunderstorms and lightning swept across the UAE overnight as a strong low pressure system triggered unstable weather conditions. Cities including Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah witnessed intense downpours, thunder and gusty winds. Authorities issued alerts urging residents to stay cautious as the country faces the final wave of this weather system.
NCM Warning and Weather Forecast
The National Centre of Meteorology confirmed that the unstable weather will continue today. The system is bringing heavy rainfall, strong winds and possible hailstorms. However, conditions are expected to improve from Saturday with clearer skies and cooler temperatures across the UAE.
Thunderstorms and Lightning Across UAE
Residents reported dramatic lightning flashes and loud thunder across multiple emirates overnight. Dubai, Al Quwain and other regions experienced repeated thunderstorms along with heavy showers. Videos and visuals shared online showed skies lit up by lightning, leaving residents both stunned and cautious.
Flooding and Traffic Disruptions
Heavy rainfall caused flooding in parts of Ras Al Khaimah, especially along Emirates Road. Overflow from valleys created dangerous driving conditions, slowing traffic movement. Authorities advised motorists to avoid low-lying areas, drive carefully and use alternative routes to stay safe during the weather disturbance.
Travel Advisories and Safety Guidelines
Authorities issued multiple advisories, warning residents about reduced visibility due to rain and dust. Drivers were asked to maintain safe distances and follow traffic rules to avoid fines that can go up to Dh2,000. Airlines also released travel advisories, urging passengers to check flight status before heading to airports.
Flash Flood Alert and What’s Next
A flash flood alert was issued as the weather system spread across western regions into Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Emergency teams remain on standby to manage the situation. Officials have urged residents to stay indoors during heavy rain and avoid valleys. Weather conditions are expected to stabilize from Saturday onwards.