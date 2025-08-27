1xBet Launches Indian Casino League Tournament With ₹3 Lakh Prize Pool During IPL 2025

LIVE TV
"The new season of the Indian Premier League 2025 promises thrilling matches and an intense title race for cricket fans. Reigning champions Kolkata Knight Riders aim to repeat last year’s success, but Punjab Kings, Lucknow Super Giants, and Gujarat Titans have made big star signings and are ready to battle for the trophy. 1xBet closely follows the events around the IPL and has prepared interesting offers for fans.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: August 27, 2025 12:22:54 IST

The new season of the Indian Premier League 2025 promises thrilling matches and an intense title race for cricket fans. Reigning champions Kolkata Knight Riders aim to repeat last year’s success, but Punjab Kings, Lucknow Super Giants, and Gujarat Titans have made big star signings and are ready to battle for the trophy. 1xBet closely follows the events around the IPL and has prepared interesting offers for fans.

The Indian Casino League tournament will drive IPL 2025

IPL 2025 kickoff is bringing a surge of active fans to 1xBet. During last season’s peak, the platform saw a 22% increase in new users, including a growing casino audience. This year, the brand is introducing two major tournaments: Indian League Carnival, with a ₹1 crore prize pool for sports experts, and Indian Casino League for casino enthusiasts. Now, fans can enjoy thrilling cricket action alongside high-RTP slots with vibrant graphics for an unforgettable experience. From March 21 to April 3, casino lovers can compete in a grand tournament with a ₹363,500 prize pool. A great perk is that the winnings have no wagering requirements, allowing money withdrawal immediately.”” Throughout the IPL season, players can spin their favorite slots and earn leaderboard points – 1 point for every ₹90 won. The promo includes 100+ high-RTP slots from top providers like 3 Oaks, Playson, Fazi, Barbara Bang, Mancala, Smartsoft, Endorphina, Evoplay, and more. The tournament is supported by Shikhar Dhawan, a cricket legend and 1xBet brand ambassador. All users who click “Join” on the promo page will connect with their idol and automatically enter the race for the grand prize of ₹150,000! The top 50 players will receive cash prizes directly to their gaming accounts within three business days after the tournament ends.

Exclusive bonuses for new players during IPL 2025! 

1xBet is rolling out a massive welcome bonus for newcomers ₹1,40,000 + 150 Free Spins! Sign up on 1xBet between March 21 and April 3 to claim your reward. There’s a way to upgrade the starting gift package. Use promo code ICL2522 during registration to unlock the maximum bonus ₹1,50,000 + 150 Free Spins!  Support your favorite IPL 2025 team with 1xBet and get amazing rewards in the Indian Casino League. The big game starts on March 21. Don’t miss your chance to be part of the action and experience cricket’s biggest event to the fullest! 

About 1xBet

1xBet is a globally recognised bookmaker with 18 years in the betting industry. The brand’s customers can place bets on thousands of sporting events, with the company’s website and app available in 70 languages. The official partner list of 1xBet includes FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, LOSC Lille, La Liga, Serie A, Durban’s Super Giants, and other renowned sports brands and organizations. The company’s ambassadors in India are famous cricketers Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan, Heinrich Klaasen, and actress Urvashi Rautela. The company has repeatedly been a nominee and recipient of prestigious professional honours such as IGA, SBC, G2E Asia, and EGR Nordics Awards.

