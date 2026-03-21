Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited Tops India’s Power Utility Rankings Again, Secures No.1 Spot For Second Year

India’s power distribution sector is transitioning towards a performance-led model with improvements seen in operational efficiency, financial discipline and consumer service. The shift is reflected in the latest Distribution Utilities Ranking (DUR) and Consumer Service Rating of DISCOMs (CSRD), released by the Union Ministry of Power in association with REC Limited.



Among 66 electricity distribution utilities assessed nationwide, Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited (ADANI ELECTRICITY), part of the ports-to-power conglomerate Adani Group, retained its position as India’s top-ranked distribution utility for the second consecutive year, with a score of 92.5, reflecting consistent performance across key parameters.

Mr Kandarp Patel, Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), ADANI ELECTRICITY, said: “Retaining the No. 1 position for the second consecutive year reflects the consistency and discipline with which our teams operate every day. This recognition goes beyond performance metrics. It reflects the trust placed in us by the city we serve and strengthens our commitment to delivering reliable, efficient and resilient power that keeps our operations in Mumbai moving without interruption.”

ADANI ELECTRICITY received an A+ rating, driven by supply reliability, billing accuracy and effective grievance redressal, indicating that execution remains central to customer outcomes.

Consumer service metrics improved across the sector, with more utilities rated A+, A and B+. Six utilities secured A+ ratings, while none fell into the lowest category.

ADANI ELECTRICITY’s performance reflects strength across financial and operational efficiency, resource adequacy, supply planning, and digitalisation through advanced metering and analytics.

Serving over 30 lakh consumers in Mumbai, the utility places reliability, responsiveness and transparency at the core of its performance.

The rankings reflect a more competitive landscape, with both private and state-owned utilities among top performers, including Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL), Noida Power Company Limited (NPCL), Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company Limited (DGVCL) and Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST). The mix underscores a shift towards outcomes driven by governance, execution and technology adoption.

The nation-wide assessments highlight three trends: convergence in performance, digitalisation as a baseline and consumer experience as the key differentiator.

About Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd

Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited, a key entity of the diversified Adani Group, is a power utility engaged in transmission and retail electricity distribution. Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd. operates India’s largest and most efficient power distribution network, serving over 3.2 million customers across 400 sq. km in Mumbai and its suburbs. With a power demand of nearly 2,000 MW, Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd. delivers an industry-leading reliability of 99.99%. Committed to customer satisfaction, Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd. leverages cutting-edge technologies to provide superior service and operational excellence.

For more information please visit our website www.adanielectricity.com

For media queries, please contact: Roy Paul | roy.paul@adani.com