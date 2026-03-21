Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited Tops India’s Power Utility Rankings Again, Secures No.1 Spot For Second Year

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
canada Delhi namaz timings Cricket News 2026 Ravi Gopal Akash Deep Iphone 17 Dharavi iran nuclear site Diego Garcia Base Elon Musk Twitter deal verdict Chandrashekhar Baba Air India Dubai flights update pm modi reply on Yuvraj Dua reel Diesel petrol price hike Aditya Dhar canada Delhi namaz timings Cricket News 2026 Ravi Gopal Akash Deep Iphone 17 Dharavi iran nuclear site Diego Garcia Base Elon Musk Twitter deal verdict Chandrashekhar Baba Air India Dubai flights update pm modi reply on Yuvraj Dua reel Diesel petrol price hike Aditya Dhar canada Delhi namaz timings Cricket News 2026 Ravi Gopal Akash Deep Iphone 17 Dharavi iran nuclear site Diego Garcia Base Elon Musk Twitter deal verdict Chandrashekhar Baba Air India Dubai flights update pm modi reply on Yuvraj Dua reel Diesel petrol price hike Aditya Dhar canada Delhi namaz timings Cricket News 2026 Ravi Gopal Akash Deep Iphone 17 Dharavi iran nuclear site Diego Garcia Base Elon Musk Twitter deal verdict Chandrashekhar Baba Air India Dubai flights update pm modi reply on Yuvraj Dua reel Diesel petrol price hike Aditya Dhar
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
canada Delhi namaz timings Cricket News 2026 Ravi Gopal Akash Deep Iphone 17 Dharavi iran nuclear site Diego Garcia Base Elon Musk Twitter deal verdict Chandrashekhar Baba Air India Dubai flights update pm modi reply on Yuvraj Dua reel Diesel petrol price hike Aditya Dhar canada Delhi namaz timings Cricket News 2026 Ravi Gopal Akash Deep Iphone 17 Dharavi iran nuclear site Diego Garcia Base Elon Musk Twitter deal verdict Chandrashekhar Baba Air India Dubai flights update pm modi reply on Yuvraj Dua reel Diesel petrol price hike Aditya Dhar canada Delhi namaz timings Cricket News 2026 Ravi Gopal Akash Deep Iphone 17 Dharavi iran nuclear site Diego Garcia Base Elon Musk Twitter deal verdict Chandrashekhar Baba Air India Dubai flights update pm modi reply on Yuvraj Dua reel Diesel petrol price hike Aditya Dhar canada Delhi namaz timings Cricket News 2026 Ravi Gopal Akash Deep Iphone 17 Dharavi iran nuclear site Diego Garcia Base Elon Musk Twitter deal verdict Chandrashekhar Baba Air India Dubai flights update pm modi reply on Yuvraj Dua reel Diesel petrol price hike Aditya Dhar
LIVE TV
Home > Press Release > Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited Tops India’s Power Utility Rankings Again, Secures No.1 Spot For Second Year

Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited Tops India’s Power Utility Rankings Again, Secures No.1 Spot For Second Year

Adani Electricity tops India’s DISCOM rankings again with 92.5 score, A+ rating, strong reliability, efficiency and improved consumer service.

Adani Electricity tops India’s DISCOM rankings again with 92.5 score. (Credit: Instagram@gautam.adani)
Adani Electricity tops India’s DISCOM rankings again with 92.5 score. (Credit: Instagram@gautam.adani)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: March 21, 2026 19:40:19 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited Tops India’s Power Utility Rankings Again, Secures No.1 Spot For Second Year

India’s power distribution sector is transitioning towards a performance-led model with improvements seen in operational efficiency, financial discipline and consumer service. The shift is reflected in the latest Distribution Utilities Ranking (DUR) and Consumer Service Rating of DISCOMs (CSRD), released by the Union Ministry of Power in association with REC Limited.

Among 66 electricity distribution utilities assessed nationwide, Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited (ADANI ELECTRICITY), part of the ports-to-power conglomerate Adani Group, retained its position as India’s top-ranked distribution utility for the second consecutive year, with a score of 92.5, reflecting consistent performance across key parameters.

Mr Kandarp Patel, Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), ADANI ELECTRICITY, said: “Retaining the No. 1 position for the second consecutive year reflects the consistency and discipline with which our teams operate every day. This recognition goes beyond performance metrics. It reflects the trust placed in us by the city we serve and strengthens our commitment to delivering reliable, efficient and resilient power that keeps our operations in Mumbai moving without interruption.”

You Might Be Interested In

ADANI ELECTRICITY received an A+ rating, driven by supply reliability, billing accuracy and effective grievance redressal, indicating that execution remains central to customer outcomes.
Consumer service metrics improved across the sector, with more utilities rated A+, A and B+. Six utilities secured A+ ratings, while none fell into the lowest category.

ADANI ELECTRICITY’s performance reflects strength across financial and operational efficiency, resource adequacy, supply planning, and digitalisation through advanced metering and analytics.

Serving over 30 lakh consumers in Mumbai, the utility places reliability, responsiveness and transparency at the core of its performance.

The rankings reflect a more competitive landscape, with both private and state-owned utilities among top performers, including Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL), Noida Power Company Limited (NPCL), Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company Limited (DGVCL) and Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST). The mix underscores a shift towards outcomes driven by governance, execution and technology adoption.

The nation-wide assessments highlight three trends: convergence in performance, digitalisation as a baseline and consumer experience as the key differentiator. 

About Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd

Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited, a key entity of the diversified Adani Group, is a power utility engaged in transmission and retail electricity distribution. Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd. operates India’s largest and most efficient power distribution network, serving over 3.2 million customers across 400 sq. km in Mumbai and its suburbs. With a power demand of nearly 2,000 MW, Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd.  delivers an industry-leading reliability of 99.99%. Committed to customer satisfaction, Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd.  leverages cutting-edge technologies to provide superior service and operational excellence.

For more information please visit our website www.adanielectricity.com

For media queries, please contact: Roy Paul | roy.paul@adani.com 

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: adaniAdani ElectricityAdani Electricity Mumbai LimitedDISCOM rankings India

RELATED News

Prabha Khaitan Foundation and WWF-India to present Machhli and Vanya Prani Mitra Awards in Jaipur

France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, UK Condemn Iran Attacks On Vessels

Anaemia Awareness Becomes a Public Health Movement in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, India

250+ Entrepreneurs from 24 Cities Converge in Surat for CorporateConnections India’s BHAF 2026

Yuvarambh 2026: Building Real Pathways for Youth Entrepreneurship

LATEST NEWS

Karnataka Horror: Government Officer Dies by Suicide, Alleges Harassment By Senior In Video: ‘God And Law Will Punish Him’

Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited Tops India’s Power Utility Rankings Again, Secures No.1 Spot For Second Year

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Babulal To Dhurandhar 2’s Biggest TWIST: Why Is Rakesh Bedi Winning Massive Applause And Stealing The Spotlight?

Did Iranian Air Defences Down A Hostile Israeli F-16 Fighter Jet In Central Iran? IRGC Makes A Big Claim As West Asia Conflict Intensifies

IPL 2026 | ‘155 Kmph Ready To Be Broken…?’: Mayank Yadav Set To Partner Mohammed Shami In LSG

Who Is Madhurjeet Sarghi? Meet The Lesser Known Actress Playing Ranveer Singh aka Jaskirat Singh Rangi’s Mother In Dhurandhar 2

Weekly Numerology Predictions For March 23- 29: This Week Focus On Completing What Must End And Move Forward With Clarity

Where Was Deepika Padukone? Actress’ Absence At Dhurandhar 2 Screening Triggers Massive Online Backlash; Netizens Say, ‘She Stood With JNU ‘Tukde Tukde Gang’

Meri Zindagi Hai Tu Episode 34 India Release: Will Hania Aamir-Bilal Abbas’ Viral Pakistani Series Stream Today? Check When, Where And How To Watch

BTS Returns With A Bang In Seoul Concert: K- Pop’s First Group Performance In 3 Years Streams BTS ARIRANG LIVE on Netflix In HD, Fans Say ‘Stage Kings Return’

Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited Tops India’s Power Utility Rankings Again, Secures No.1 Spot For Second Year

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited Tops India’s Power Utility Rankings Again, Secures No.1 Spot For Second Year

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited Tops India’s Power Utility Rankings Again, Secures No.1 Spot For Second Year
Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited Tops India’s Power Utility Rankings Again, Secures No.1 Spot For Second Year
Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited Tops India’s Power Utility Rankings Again, Secures No.1 Spot For Second Year
Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited Tops India’s Power Utility Rankings Again, Secures No.1 Spot For Second Year

QUICK LINKS