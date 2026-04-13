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Home > Press Release > Adani Green’s Sagar Adani meets Qatar Central Bank Governor in Doha, discusses global finance and investment trends

Adani Green’s Sagar Adani meets Qatar Central Bank Governor in Doha, discusses global finance and investment trends

As per a report by Doha News, the meeting focused on the latest trends shaping global financial markets and evolving investment opportunities, reflecting growing engagement between Indian companies and global financial institutions. Doha News said "Sheikh Bandar Al Thani, Governor of the Qatar Central Bank (@QCBQATAR) and Chairman of Qatar Investment Authority, met Sagar Adani, Executive Director of Adani Green Energy Ltd, in Doha on Sunday. The meeting touched on the latest developments in global finance and investment, according to a statement by QCB".

Adani Green’s Sagar Adani meets Qatar Central Bank Governor in Doha, discusses global finance and investment trends

Published By: Ishika Rawat
Published: April 13, 2026 15:20:57 IST

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Adani Green’s Sagar Adani meets Qatar Central Bank Governor in Doha, discusses global finance and investment trends

Sagar Adani, Executive Director of Adani Green Energy, met Sheikh Bandar Al Thani, Governor of the Qatar Central Bank and Chairman of the Qatar Investment Authority, in Doha on Sunday to discuss developments in global finance and investment.

As per a report by Doha News, the meeting focused on the latest trends shaping global financial markets and evolving investment opportunities, reflecting growing engagement between Indian companies and global financial institutions.

Doha News said “Sheikh Bandar Al Thani, Governor of the Qatar Central Bank (@QCBQATAR) and Chairman of Qatar Investment Authority, met Sagar Adani, Executive Director of Adani Green Energy Ltd, in Doha on Sunday. The meeting touched on the latest developments in global finance and investment, according to a statement by QCB”.

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The interaction highlights the increasing global outreach of Adani Group companies, particularly in the renewable energy space, where Adani Green Energy Limited has emerged as a key player in India’s clean energy transition.

Adani Green Energy Limited is among the leading renewable energy companies in India, focusing on the development of large-scale solar and wind energy projects. The company is part of the diversified Adani Group, which has been expanding its presence across infrastructure, energy, and logistics sectors.

The meeting also highlights the importance of global partnerships in driving investments in sustainable and future-oriented sectors such as renewable energy.
The Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), chaired by Sheikh Bandar Al Thani, is one of the world’s prominent sovereign wealth funds, investing across sectors including infrastructure, energy, and technology, and managing Qatar’s financial reserves.

While specific outcomes of the meeting were not disclosed, the discussion signals continued interest in strengthening engagement between global investors and Indian companies, particularly in areas aligned with long-term growth and sustainability.

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Tags: adaniadani green energyExecutive Directorqatar central bankqatar investment authoritySagar Adanisheikh bandar

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Adani Green’s Sagar Adani meets Qatar Central Bank Governor in Doha, discusses global finance and investment trends

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Adani Green’s Sagar Adani meets Qatar Central Bank Governor in Doha, discusses global finance and investment trends
Adani Green’s Sagar Adani meets Qatar Central Bank Governor in Doha, discusses global finance and investment trends
Adani Green’s Sagar Adani meets Qatar Central Bank Governor in Doha, discusses global finance and investment trends
Adani Green’s Sagar Adani meets Qatar Central Bank Governor in Doha, discusses global finance and investment trends

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