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Home > Press Release > Adani Group’s ₹60,000-Cr Social Investment Plan Targets Schools and Hospitals

Adani Group’s ₹60,000-Cr Social Investment Plan Targets Schools and Hospitals

The Adani Group will build 300 world-class schools and 30 advanced hospitals across India. The ₹60,000-cr initiative will be implemented in phases over the next decade. The programme builds on the community development work of the Adani Foundation.

Adani Group will build 300 world-class schools and 30 advanced hospitals across India (Image: X/ gautam_adani)
Adani Group will build 300 world-class schools and 30 advanced hospitals across India (Image: X/ gautam_adani)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: March 14, 2026 14:19:11 IST

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Adani Group’s ₹60,000-Cr Social Investment Plan Targets Schools and Hospitals

The Adani Group’s ₹60,000-crore philanthropic commitment aims to strengthen India’s social infrastructure through large-scale investments in education and healthcare, Mr Karan Adani said.

Speaking at a leadership summit in New Delhi on March 13, Mr Adani, Managing Director (MD), Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), and Director, Adani Cement, said the initiative reflects the Group’s belief that economic growth must be supported by strong social institutions.

The programme was announced by Adani Group Chairman Mr Gautam Adani in 2022 as part of his 60th birthday philanthropic pledge. Guided by his principle “Seva Hi Sadhana Hai”, which affirms that service to society is the highest form of purpose, the pledge includes plans to build 300 world-class schools and 30 state-of-the-art hospitals across the country.

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Mr Adani said the institutions will be developed in phases over the next decade to create long-term and sustainable impact.

“Infrastructure drives economic growth, but social infrastructure strengthens the foundations of a nation,” he said.

The proposed schools aim to expand access to quality education and nurture talent across diverse communities, while the hospitals are expected to strengthen access to advanced healthcare services in several regions.

Mr Adani said the initiative builds on the work of the Adani Foundation, the social welfare and development arm of the Adani Group, which will complete 30 years in August this year.

The Adani Foundation runs programmes in education, healthcare, rural development and sustainable livelihoods across several states.

Mr Adani said the Group views social investment as an extension of its role in nation-building.

Ports, airports, logistics networks and energy platforms support economic activity, he said, but institutions such as schools and hospitals help expand opportunity.

“It is about building institutions that will serve communities for decades,” he said.

Mr Adani added that sustainable growth requires both economic expansion and inclusive development.

“Our responsibility goes beyond building businesses. It is also about contributing to India’s long-term progress.”

First published on: Mar 14, 2026 2:18 PM IST
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Adani Group’s ₹60,000-Cr Social Investment Plan Targets Schools and Hospitals

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