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Home > Press Release > Adani Partners Youth4Jobs for Global Ability Photography Challenge 2026

Adani Partners Youth4Jobs for Global Ability Photography Challenge 2026

Headquaters in Ahmdabad , the Adani Group is India's largest and fastest growing portfolio of diversifed business . Adani Group has estabhished a leadership position in market .

Adani Partners Youth4Jobs for Global Ability Photography Challenge 2026
Adani Partners Youth4Jobs for Global Ability Photography Challenge 2026

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: March 26, 2026 18:29:24 IST

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Adani Partners Youth4Jobs for Global Ability Photography Challenge 2026

Ahemdabad, 26 March 2026: NotJustArt, a Youth4Jobs venture, in partnership with Adani GreenXTalks, has announced the launch of the 5th edition of the Global Ability Photography Challenge (GAPC) 2026, India’s largest inclusive photography challenge for persons with disabilities. The competition, open globally and free to enter, is exclusively for persons with disabilities.

Over its past four editions, the Global Ability Photography Challenge has grown into an inclusive global platform, reaching over 8 million people, inspiring more than 50,000 participants and attracting entries from over 30 countries. Last year, the exhibition was showcased in Japan and Dubai.

The GAPC invites photographers with disabilities — both amateur and professional — to submit work that reflects their perspectives and lived experiences. By bringing these narratives into the mainstream, the GAPC aims to expand representation and reshape perceptions of disability.

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Meera Shenoy, Founder and CEO, Youth4Jobs Foundation, said, “The Global Ability Photography Challenge demonstrates clearly that, when given a platform, persons with disabilities do not just participate — they lead with unique and powerful perspectives. Many of our winners inspire by creatively overcoming multiple challenges and are now breaking new ground.”

Jeet Adani, Director, Adani Airports Holdings Ltd, said, “We are delighted to participate with NotJustArt and Youth4Jobs Foundation to offer a platform that showcases global PwD talent and brings them together to compete in one of the most beautiful, creative and universal hobbies – photography. Indeed, every picture will be worth a thousand words.” 

Awards and Recognition

To recognise and celebrate exceptional talent, the competition carries a substantial prize pool and multiple opportunities for global exposure. 

1st Prize: ₹5,00,000
2nd Prize: ₹3,00,000
3rd Prize: ₹2,00,000
4th to 10th Prizes: ₹1,00,000 each

The top 20 entries will be featured in a curated exhibition. The top 10 winners will receive trophies designed by internationally acclaimed product designer Michael Foley, the founder of Foley Designs and TLV Solutions. All participants will receive certificates of participation.

The award ceremony and exhibition will be held on 24 June 2026 in Ahmedabad. Travel and accommodation will be covered for selected Indian winners and one international participant. Selected entries will also be featured across media platforms and global campaigns.

About NotJustArt

NotJustArt (NJA) believes that every individual brings a unique perspective to the world. This distinct lens makes persons with disabilities a valuable and under-recognised talent pool.

As a pioneer in this space, NotJustArt invests in and showcases the artistic talent of persons with disabilities, particularly through photography. It is a venture of Youth4Jobs, which works at scale with young men and women with disabilities to build skills and enable livelihood opportunities. Technology and AI are central to its work, demonstrated through initiatives such as SwarajAbility, South Asia’s only livelihood platform for persons with disabilities.

Through initiatives such as the Global Ability Photography Challenge, NotJustArt has evolved into a global movement, reaching multiple countries through collaborations. Beyond exhibitions and workshops, it aims to influence broader ecosystems by encouraging greater inclusion of disability-led art in mainstream and corporate spaces.

About the Adani Group

Headquartered in Ahmedabad, the Adani Group is India’s largest and fastest-growing portfolio of diversified businesses. With interests across energy and utilities, transport and logistics (including ports, airports, marine services, and rail), metals and materials, and consumer sectors, the Adani Group has established a leadership position in the market. The Group’s success is driven by its core philosophy of ‘Nation Building’ and ‘Growth with Goodness,’ focusing on sustainable development. Adani Group is committed to environmental stewardship and community improvement through its CSR programs, which are grounded in the principles of sustainability, diversity, and shared values. For more information visit www.adani.com

Further information at www.adani.com 
For media queries: Roy Paul Roy.Paul@adani.com 

Call for Entries
Entries for GAPC 2026 are now open. 
Photographers with disabilities from across the world are encouraged to apply.

For details and submissions: https://www.notjustartglobal.org/ 
For participant queries: Satyander Pal mailto: satyander.pal@youth4jobs.org

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Adani Partners Youth4Jobs for Global Ability Photography Challenge 2026

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Adani Partners Youth4Jobs for Global Ability Photography Challenge 2026

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Adani Partners Youth4Jobs for Global Ability Photography Challenge 2026
Adani Partners Youth4Jobs for Global Ability Photography Challenge 2026
Adani Partners Youth4Jobs for Global Ability Photography Challenge 2026
Adani Partners Youth4Jobs for Global Ability Photography Challenge 2026

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