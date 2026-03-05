Adani Selected As Official Partner For UNESCO’s World Engineering Day 2026

The Adani Group, India’s largest transport, utility and infrastructure developer, has been named an official partner for World Engineering Day for Sustainable Development (WED) 2026, an International Day by UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) and delivered by the World Federation of Engineering Organizations (WFEO).

This is a testament of the Adani Group’s leadership in accelerating the clean energy transition and its ability to deliver clean, reliable and affordable power at scale, supporting India’s Energy Security while contributing to global sustainability goals (Sustainable Development Goal 7).

Reflecting on the recognition, Sagar Adani, Executive Director, Adani Green Energy, said, “We are demonstrating that clean energy can be large-scale yet affordable, powerful yet inclusive. This is India’s contribution to the world, a model where progress and sustainability move forward together. Our Khavda renewable energy plant stands as an emblem of India’s climate action. It reflects the collective strength of Adani Green Energy, Adani Energy Solutions and Adani New Industries working in unison to advance an integrated renewable future.”

WED 2026 is themed “Smart engineering for a sustainable future through innovation and digitalization.” The Adani Group’s work across renewable energy, digital infrastructure, and large-scale transport and utility systems closely mirrors this vision, demonstrating how technology-driven engineering can enable sustainable development in real‑world conditions.

At the heart of this collaboration is the Khavda renewable energy project in Gujarat, the world’s largest, with a planned capacity of 30 GW by 2029, which the WFEO has highlighted as a defining example of India’s green transition under its World Engineering Day 2026 program and has featured a short film showcasing the scale, ambition and its impact.

About The Khavda Renewable Energy Project

Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) is developing the world’s largest renewable energy (RE) plant on a barren and inhabitable land at Khavda in Kutch, Gujarat (India). Built across 538 sq km, it is five times the size of Paris and almost as large as Mumbai city. Once complete, it will be the planet’s largest power plant across all energy sources. AGEL has operationalized cumulative capacity of over 7 GW renewable energy at Khavda so far and will deliver the complete 30 GW by 2029. The accelerated progress underscores AGEL’s commitment to India’s goal of 500 GW non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030.

The plant will be equipped with cutting-edge technology: India’s largest onshore wind turbine generator of 5.2 MW capacity, bifacial solar PV modules (which generate energy from both sides of the module), and horizontal single-axis tracker systems (which track the sun to collect more energy). Further, it will leverage Adani’s state-of-the-art Energy Network Operation Centre (ENOC) platform with Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning integration to enable real-time automated operation and monitoring of the plant. Waterless module cleaning robots have been deployed to counter dust accumulation on solar modules, while being sensitive about water scarcity concerns in the arid Kutch region.

Focus On Sustainable Development

Apart from generating clean, affordable and accessible power, Adani is actively engaged in community development initiatives across several villages, focusing on education, health, women empowerment, water conservation, and enhancing community infrastructure as part of its ESG efforts. This demonstrates Adani’s holistic commitment to enhancing the social and natural capital in the region.

India is shaping the global dialogue on sustainable energy future. AGEL and its specialized partners within Adani Portfolio are at the forefront of delivering the global energy transition and paving the way for enhancing & protecting our environment.

About The Adani Portfolio Of Companies

Headquartered in Ahmedabad, the Adani Group is India’s largest and fastest-growing portfolio of diversified businesses. With interests across energy and utilities, transport and logistics (including ports, airports, marine services, and rail), metals and materials, and consumer sectors, the Adani Group has established a leadership position in the market.

The Group’s success is driven by its core philosophy of ‘Nation Building’ and ‘Growth with Goodness,’ focusing on sustainable development. Adani Group is committed to environmental stewardship and community improvement through its CSR programs, which are grounded in the principles of sustainability, diversity, and shared values.