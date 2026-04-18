LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
akshay kumar nashik tcs case LizLaz Kash Patel Asim Munir Iran visit airport weather disruption Delhi pune airport Aghori rituals fraud 131st amendment bill Bal Krishna akshay kumar nashik tcs case LizLaz Kash Patel Asim Munir Iran visit airport weather disruption Delhi pune airport Aghori rituals fraud 131st amendment bill Bal Krishna akshay kumar nashik tcs case LizLaz Kash Patel Asim Munir Iran visit airport weather disruption Delhi pune airport Aghori rituals fraud 131st amendment bill Bal Krishna akshay kumar nashik tcs case LizLaz Kash Patel Asim Munir Iran visit airport weather disruption Delhi pune airport Aghori rituals fraud 131st amendment bill Bal Krishna
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
akshay kumar nashik tcs case LizLaz Kash Patel Asim Munir Iran visit airport weather disruption Delhi pune airport Aghori rituals fraud 131st amendment bill Bal Krishna akshay kumar nashik tcs case LizLaz Kash Patel Asim Munir Iran visit airport weather disruption Delhi pune airport Aghori rituals fraud 131st amendment bill Bal Krishna akshay kumar nashik tcs case LizLaz Kash Patel Asim Munir Iran visit airport weather disruption Delhi pune airport Aghori rituals fraud 131st amendment bill Bal Krishna akshay kumar nashik tcs case LizLaz Kash Patel Asim Munir Iran visit airport weather disruption Delhi pune airport Aghori rituals fraud 131st amendment bill Bal Krishna
LIVE TV
Home > Press Release > Adani To Get 17 Lakh Sq Mts In Motilal Nagar Project For Sale; Invest Rs 1 Lakh Cr

Adani To Get 17 Lakh Sq Mts In Motilal Nagar Project For Sale; Invest Rs 1 Lakh Cr

Adani Group will invest Rs 1 lakh crore in Motilal Nagar redevelopment in Goregaon, Mumbai. The project offers 17 lakh sq m free-sale area and will rehabilitate 5,000 families. It aims to reshape Mumbai’s skyline with mixed-use development over 10–15 years.

Gautam Adani
Gautam Adani

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: April 18, 2026 08:57:04 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Adani To Get 17 Lakh Sq Mts In Motilal Nagar Project For Sale; Invest Rs 1 Lakh Cr

Gautam Adani, the richest Indian, will receive approximately 17 lakh square meters of area for sale in Motilal Nagar, where his group plans to invest Rs 1 lakh crore to execute the redevelopment project in suburban Goregaon, according to a top government official.

The Motilal Nagar Redevelopment Project, spread over 143 acres, can create 28 lakh sq metres of space, of which over 10.5 lakh sq metres will have to be given to the original tenements and the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), the body’s vice president and chief executive, Sanjeev Jaiswal said.

Construction and development firm Estatevue Developers, an entity owned by the Adani group, will get a free sale area of 17 lakh sq metres, or 1.82 crore sq ft, which it will be able to sell in the open market, Jaiswal said.

You Might Be Interested In

When asked about the overall investments for the project, Jaiswal said the overall investment for the project will touch Rs 1 lakh crore over a 10-15-year period.

Last year, the Adani group, which is also executing the Dharavi redevelopment project, emerged as the winning bidder for Motilal Nagar, the first project under the CD&A (Compensation Discussion and Analysis) model.

A source in the know said that the going rate per sq ft in the area is Rs 30,000, and the residential segment presents the best opportunity to monetise.

According to an official associated with Adani’s realty business, the group has decided that it will be a mixed-use project, but has yet to decide on how to split it. Besides residential, it can consider space for commercial, educational or hospitality sectors as well.

Jaiswal said the CD&A has a deadline of rehabilitating the 5,000 original tenements consisting of residential, commercial and slum units in the next seven years, but added that the same deadline can get pushed marginally.

The priority in the cluster redevelopment project is the original residents, he said, adding that MHADA is also conducting a public meeting with them later on Friday evening.

The CD&A can build out the free sale area component as per its convenience, but the ownership of the land will be retained by MHADA, Jaiswal said.

He added that the CD&A cannot raise any finance or transfer development rights without MHADA’s approval.

Just like Motilal Nagar, there are 11 other projects across the financial capital, which MHADA will be awarding in the next year using the C&DA route, Jaiswal said.

These 11 projects spread over 923 acres, and once they are executed, they will change the Mumbai skyline, the bureaucrat said, adding that the city has not witnessed such a development earlier.

A total of 75,445 tenements will get rehabilitated through these projects, including neighbourhoods like Kamathipura, Adarsh Nagar in Worli, Abhyudaya Nagar and also Bandra Reclamation, he added.

Each residential tenement holder in Motilal Nagar will get 1,600 sq ft of space, while a commercial unit holder will get 957 sq ft, as part of the redevelopment.

The overall number of residents on the piece of land will go up to around 25,000 families from the present 5,000, Jaiswal said.

He also said that there is a need to re-examine the present-day slum rehabilitation project set up, wherein the original slum dwellers are rehabilitated in situ.

Jaiswal said that the massive redevelopment, including through C&DA projects and also slum redevelopments like Dharavi, will increase the supply of space in the city and hence, efforts need to be made to make it more viable to undertake rental housing in the city.

Specifically, efforts need to be made to increase the rental yields, which are at low levels of 2 per cent, he said.

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: adani groupgautam adaniMotilal Nagar

RELATED News

All Media Reach Builds Credibility for Brands Across India

Marengo Asia Hospitals Completes the Acquisition of Majority Stake in Sunshine Global Hospitals, Strengthening Presence in Western India

Top Lighting Brands Return to the Exhibition Floor after a long time at the Smart Lighting Expo in Greater Noida

Saman Brings the Soul of Lucknowi Craft to Mumbai

Zak Fenestration India Expo 2026 in Bengaluru to Showcase Trends in Glass, Façades, and Aluminium Systems

LATEST NEWS

Who Is The HR At TCS Nashik? Company Clarifies Nida Khan Is ‘Not an HR Manager’, Details Her Actual Role Amid Ongoing Conversion Controversy

Adani To Get 17 Lakh Sq Mts In Motilal Nagar Project For Sale; Invest Rs 1 Lakh Cr

Who Is Shiyas Kareem? Bigg Boss Malayalam Star Accused of Forcing Actress Anumol Anukutty to Eat Beef, Says ‘Are You on Diet or Are You in BJP’ | Watch

Bhoot Bangla Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar’s Horror-Comedy Stuns At Opening, Dethrones Dhurandhar 2 With Rs 23 Crore Global Start

TCS Big Statement After Nashik Case: Company Says No POSH Complaints Filed By Employees Who Registered FIRs, Reiterates Zero-Tolerance Policy

LizLaz Breaks Silence On Virat Kohli Like Controversy As RCB Star Faces Viral Troll Storm Over Social Media Activity, Says ‘I Felt…..’

Kash Patel Erratic Behavior: FBI Director Issues Defiant Statement Amid Fresh Claims Of ‘Unusual Conduct’

‘Undekhi: The Final Battle’ Trailer OUT: Crime Thriller Enters It’s Gripping Finale With Gautam Rode Joining The Cast, Adding Fresh Twists To The Unfolding Mystery

Next Round Of US–Iran Talks Likely In Pakistan On Monday, Iranian Sources Say Amid Ongoing Diplomatic Efforts To Ease West Asia Tensions

Delhi Weather Disrupts Flight Schedules: IndiGo Issues Travel Advisory Amid Delays, Passengers Face Diversions And Operational Slowdown Across Routes

Adani To Get 17 Lakh Sq Mts In Motilal Nagar Project For Sale; Invest Rs 1 Lakh Cr

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Adani To Get 17 Lakh Sq Mts In Motilal Nagar Project For Sale; Invest Rs 1 Lakh Cr

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Adani To Get 17 Lakh Sq Mts In Motilal Nagar Project For Sale; Invest Rs 1 Lakh Cr
Adani To Get 17 Lakh Sq Mts In Motilal Nagar Project For Sale; Invest Rs 1 Lakh Cr
Adani To Get 17 Lakh Sq Mts In Motilal Nagar Project For Sale; Invest Rs 1 Lakh Cr
Adani To Get 17 Lakh Sq Mts In Motilal Nagar Project For Sale; Invest Rs 1 Lakh Cr

QUICK LINKS