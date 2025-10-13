LIVE TV
‘Champions Of Style’ Mesmerises, Celebrates India-Italy Ties In Fashion And Sport

“Champions of Style” at the Italian Embassy in Delhi celebrated Italy-India collaboration in fashion and sport, featuring Serie A youth coaches, technical fabric exhibits, a tribute to Giorgio Armani, acrobatic performances, and a Mika Singh finale.

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: October 13, 2025 13:53:01 IST

Sport, fashion, creativity, music, dance, and great enthusiasm. An unforgettable evening titled “Champions of Style”, hosted at the Embassy of Italy in New Delhi, celebrated the collaboration between Italy and India in the fields of fashion and sport. “Tools of friendship and dialogue, but also engines of economic growth, talent exchange, and new business opportunities,” commented Ambassador Antonio Bartoli.

During the event, the football solidarity initiative “A Common Goal” was presented. It was first announced during the visit to Delhi last April by Deputy Prime Minister Tajani. On stage were the youth team coaches of several Serie A clubs Inter, Milan, Juventus, and Atalanta. In the coming days, they will conduct training sessions for coaches and children from disadvantaged backgrounds in Delhi, Mumbai, Goa, and Hyderabad the first stages of a program set to expand in the future.

The evening also featured an extraordinary exhibition dedicated to technical fabrics, organized in collaboration with Confindustria Moda, showcasing garments created by some of the most innovative Italian companies in the sector: Cavalleria Toscana, Energia Pura, Eurojersey, Montura, Penn Solutions, Sitip, Vagotex, and Wegal.

A moving tribute to the Italian universal genius Giorgio Armani who more than anyone else has succeeded in combining fashion and sport and an exclusive video preview of the upcoming Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics followed.

During the evening, Ambassador Bartoli also previewed the upcoming Italian Fashion Days in India, to be held from October 28 to 30 in Delhi, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad three days of seminars, exhibitions, interviews, and artisanal workshops highlighting the excellence of Italian style, blending elegance and technology. A dialogue between leading figures of the Italian and Indian fashion industries.

“Fashion and sport represent two pillars of Italian identity and two universal languages that unite people,” said Bartoli.
The audience also enjoyed a spectacular performance by the acrobatic dance company Liberi Di.., featuring captivating choreographies with fabrics and sports scenes and a grand finale with Bollywood music icon Mika Singh.

First published on: Oct 13, 2025 1:52 PM IST
