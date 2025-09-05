LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river
LIVE TV
Home > Press Release > GMR Led Delhi Airport Partners With Flixbus To Launch India’s 1st Luxury Bus Service To Noida & Greater Noida

GMR Led Delhi Airport Partners With Flixbus To Launch India’s 1st Luxury Bus Service To Noida & Greater Noida

GMR Aero-led Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) is all set to launch the India’s first luxury bus service which will connect Delhi Airport with Noida and Greater Noida.

GMR led Delhi Airport (Photo Credit- GMR Group)
GMR led Delhi Airport (Photo Credit- GMR Group)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Last updated: September 5, 2025 19:48:14 IST

•    Strengthening Airport’s public transport network with sustainable & premium travel option
•    Partnership with global service-provider FlixBus to offer 24×7 luxury mobility for Air Travellers
•    Delhi Airport is India’s best-connected Airport through public transport catering to 20% of flyers

New Delhi, September 5, 2025: GMR Aero-led Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) is set to launch India’s first luxury bus service connecting Delhi Airport with Noida and Greater Noida. Delhi Airport is one of the world’s busiest air travel hubs, that has the capacity to serve more than 100 million passengers annually. Operated by FlixBus, world’s largest travel-tech brand for intercity bus services, the initiative –scheduled to commence in a few days – underscores Delhi Airport’s commitment to strengthening its public transport network, sustainable mobility, and passenger convenience. Passengers can avail of the luxury service for just Rs 199 each.

Currently, about 20% of Delhi Airport’s passengers use public transport, making it the best-connected airport in India. The new service is expected to further boost this share by providing a premium and reliable alternative for passengers travelling to and from Noida and Greater Noida.

The service will be available round-the-clock for all. Passengers will enjoy a host of premium amenities, including real-time tracking, trained crew, USB charging ports, CCTV surveillance, ample luggage space and plush seating. Routes will cover key locations such as Noida Sector 16, Botanical Garden, Golf Course Road, Gaur City, Jaypee Wishtown and Pari Chowk with an estimated average travel time between 130-180 minutes, depending on traffic.

Commenting on the initiative, Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO-DIAL, said: “Our strategic partnership with FlixBus aims to bridge the gap between air travel and seamless urban transit in the national capital. This pioneering initiative reflects our commitment to expanding public transport network for flyers through world-class solutions. By encouraging greater use of public transportation and reducing dependence on private vehicles, we aim to lower carbon footprints, decongest city roads and set new standards in airport connectivity and passenger comfort.”

Surya Khurana, Managing Director, FlixBus India, said: “Our modern buses, featuring spacious reclining seats and on-board amenities, will ensure every journey is smooth and enjoyable, while live-tracking and convenient booking options deliver reliability on every trip. The collaboration with DIAL marks a significant step in our India journey, reflecting our commitment to sustainable mobility and world-class service. We look forward to welcoming passengers aboard and redefining how they travel to and from the airport and Noida–Greater Noida.”

With this launch, Delhi Airport aligns itself with leading global aviation hubs—such as Heathrow, Charles de Gaulle, Berlin Brandenburg, Vienna, and Amsterdam Schiphol—that provide luxury mobility solutions for travellers. Tickets can be conveniently booked via the FlixBus app, the official website (flixbus.in), and major travel platforms including Redbus, MakeMyTrip, and Paytm. In addition, offline booking counters will be available at the arrival forecourts of Terminal 1 & 3, with designated boarding points at all terminals of Delhi Airport.

Also read: Dwarka Expressway, UER-II Delhi Opening Tomorrow: Know How You Will Be Able To Travel Noida-Delhi Airport In 20 minutes!

Tags: Delhi AirportDelhi International Airport LimitedManaging Director FlixBus

RELATED News

Adani Skills And Education Launches Karma Shiksha – A Pioneering Work-Study Diploma Program Recognised By NCVET
Adani Power Receives LoA For The 2,400 MW Greenfield Thermal Power Plant In Bihar
Top Delhi NCR Schools discuss adopting Western Australia Curriculum In WAC International conference
Bhagva App Unveils Exciting Rewards During Mahakumbh
1xBet And Suresh Raina On Responsible Betting During The IPL

LATEST NEWS

Evacuation Orders Issued as Fast-Moving Brush Fire Spreads in Spring Valley
Khan Sir urges PM Modi to remove GST on educational services
PM Modi congratulates Jamaican PM Andrew Holness for his third consecutive victory
Three bodies recovered after landslide in Akhara Bazaar: Himachal Pradesh CM
"I don't think we have…": Trump responds to his earlier 'India lost to China' remarks
J-K: Police attach vehicle under UAPA in Anantnag
UAE expresses solidarity with Nigeria; offers condolences over victims of capsized boat
28.5 km-long metro corridor to be built at cost of Rs 5,500 crore in Gurugram
Trump Confirms 2026 G20 Summit Destination — Details Inside
Why Is The Whole Of India Getting Rain, But Not Tamil Nadu?
GMR Led Delhi Airport Partners With Flixbus To Launch India’s 1st Luxury Bus Service To Noida & Greater Noida

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

GMR Led Delhi Airport Partners With Flixbus To Launch India’s 1st Luxury Bus Service To Noida & Greater Noida

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

GMR Led Delhi Airport Partners With Flixbus To Launch India’s 1st Luxury Bus Service To Noida & Greater Noida
GMR Led Delhi Airport Partners With Flixbus To Launch India’s 1st Luxury Bus Service To Noida & Greater Noida
GMR Led Delhi Airport Partners With Flixbus To Launch India’s 1st Luxury Bus Service To Noida & Greater Noida
GMR Led Delhi Airport Partners With Flixbus To Launch India’s 1st Luxury Bus Service To Noida & Greater Noida

QUICK LINKS