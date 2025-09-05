GMR Led Delhi Airport Partners With Flixbus To Launch India’s 1st Luxury Bus Service To Noida & Greater Noida

• Strengthening Airport’s public transport network with sustainable & premium travel option

• Partnership with global service-provider FlixBus to offer 24×7 luxury mobility for Air Travellers

• Delhi Airport is India’s best-connected Airport through public transport catering to 20% of flyers

New Delhi, September 5, 2025: GMR Aero-led Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) is set to launch India’s first luxury bus service connecting Delhi Airport with Noida and Greater Noida. Delhi Airport is one of the world’s busiest air travel hubs, that has the capacity to serve more than 100 million passengers annually. Operated by FlixBus, world’s largest travel-tech brand for intercity bus services, the initiative –scheduled to commence in a few days – underscores Delhi Airport’s commitment to strengthening its public transport network, sustainable mobility, and passenger convenience. Passengers can avail of the luxury service for just Rs 199 each.

Currently, about 20% of Delhi Airport’s passengers use public transport, making it the best-connected airport in India. The new service is expected to further boost this share by providing a premium and reliable alternative for passengers travelling to and from Noida and Greater Noida.

The service will be available round-the-clock for all. Passengers will enjoy a host of premium amenities, including real-time tracking, trained crew, USB charging ports, CCTV surveillance, ample luggage space and plush seating. Routes will cover key locations such as Noida Sector 16, Botanical Garden, Golf Course Road, Gaur City, Jaypee Wishtown and Pari Chowk with an estimated average travel time between 130-180 minutes, depending on traffic.

Commenting on the initiative, Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO-DIAL, said: “Our strategic partnership with FlixBus aims to bridge the gap between air travel and seamless urban transit in the national capital. This pioneering initiative reflects our commitment to expanding public transport network for flyers through world-class solutions. By encouraging greater use of public transportation and reducing dependence on private vehicles, we aim to lower carbon footprints, decongest city roads and set new standards in airport connectivity and passenger comfort.”

Surya Khurana, Managing Director, FlixBus India, said: “Our modern buses, featuring spacious reclining seats and on-board amenities, will ensure every journey is smooth and enjoyable, while live-tracking and convenient booking options deliver reliability on every trip. The collaboration with DIAL marks a significant step in our India journey, reflecting our commitment to sustainable mobility and world-class service. We look forward to welcoming passengers aboard and redefining how they travel to and from the airport and Noida–Greater Noida.”

With this launch, Delhi Airport aligns itself with leading global aviation hubs—such as Heathrow, Charles de Gaulle, Berlin Brandenburg, Vienna, and Amsterdam Schiphol—that provide luxury mobility solutions for travellers. Tickets can be conveniently booked via the FlixBus app, the official website (flixbus.in), and major travel platforms including Redbus, MakeMyTrip, and Paytm. In addition, offline booking counters will be available at the arrival forecourts of Terminal 1 & 3, with designated boarding points at all terminals of Delhi Airport.

