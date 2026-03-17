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Home > Press Release > IFFD 2026 Kicks Off With Oscar-Nominated Sirât, Closes With Bold Debut Amoeba

IFFD 2026 Kicks Off With Oscar-Nominated Sirât, Closes With Bold Debut Amoeba

The first edition of the International Film Festival of Delhi (IFFD) will open with Oscar-nominated film Sirât and close with Amoeba by Tan Siyou.

International Film Festival Delhi (Image: iffdelhi.com)
International Film Festival Delhi (Image: iffdelhi.com)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: March 17, 2026 19:01:15 IST

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IFFD 2026 Kicks Off With Oscar-Nominated Sirât, Closes With Bold Debut Amoeba

The inaugural International Film Festival Delhi (IFFD) has announced the opening and closing films for its first edition: it will open with the Oscar-nominated film Sirât and close with Amoeba, a bold debut film from Singaporean filmmaker Tan Siyou.

Opening with an Oscar-recognised title gives the festival an immediate international pulse, a way to bring global cinema and the audiences into the same room on the first night at the venue of the festival, Bharat Mandapam. The film revolves around a father and son who travel through southern Morocco’s rave circuit in search of a missing daughter. The film also won a prize at the Cannes Film Festival.

The closing film Amoeba, is about how, in contemporary Singapore, four teenage girls form a secret gang in an act of rebellion. What begins as playful defiance gradually unfolds into a sharper exploration of identity, loyalty, and the pressures of conformity. The fact that a debut film of a filmmaker has been chosen as the closing film is a bold choice and should be encouraging for young and budding filmmakers. 

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The International Film Festival of Delhi takes Place between 25th and 31st March, 2026, and will be holding more than 130 film screenings.

First published on: Mar 17, 2026 7:01 PM IST
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IFFD 2026 Kicks Off With Oscar-Nominated Sirât, Closes With Bold Debut Amoeba
IFFD 2026 Kicks Off With Oscar-Nominated Sirât, Closes With Bold Debut Amoeba
IFFD 2026 Kicks Off With Oscar-Nominated Sirât, Closes With Bold Debut Amoeba
IFFD 2026 Kicks Off With Oscar-Nominated Sirât, Closes With Bold Debut Amoeba

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