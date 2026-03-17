IFFD 2026 Kicks Off With Oscar-Nominated Sirât, Closes With Bold Debut Amoeba

The inaugural International Film Festival Delhi (IFFD) has announced the opening and closing films for its first edition: it will open with the Oscar-nominated film Sirât and close with Amoeba, a bold debut film from Singaporean filmmaker Tan Siyou.

Opening with an Oscar-recognised title gives the festival an immediate international pulse, a way to bring global cinema and the audiences into the same room on the first night at the venue of the festival, Bharat Mandapam. The film revolves around a father and son who travel through southern Morocco’s rave circuit in search of a missing daughter. The film also won a prize at the Cannes Film Festival.

The closing film Amoeba, is about how, in contemporary Singapore, four teenage girls form a secret gang in an act of rebellion. What begins as playful defiance gradually unfolds into a sharper exploration of identity, loyalty, and the pressures of conformity. The fact that a debut film of a filmmaker has been chosen as the closing film is a bold choice and should be encouraging for young and budding filmmakers.

The International Film Festival of Delhi takes Place between 25th and 31st March, 2026, and will be holding more than 130 film screenings.