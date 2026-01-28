LIVE TV
Home > Press Release > Inaugural Meeting Of The US-India Drug Policy Executive Working Group

Inaugural Meeting Of The US-India Drug Policy Executive Working Group

From January 20-21, 2026, the United States hosted the inaugural meeting of the U.S.-India Drug Policy Executive Working Group in Washington, D.C. The Oﬃce of National Drug Control Policy’s (ONDCP) Director, Sara Carter, opened the meeting by emphasizing President Trump and Prime Minister Modi’s mutual commitment to strengthening security cooperation and eradicating narco-terrorism.

Inaugural Meeting Of The US-India Drug Policy Executive Working Group (Picture Credits: Facebook)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: January 28, 2026 14:15:15 IST

Inaugural Meeting Of The US-India Drug Policy Executive Working Group

From January 20-21, 2026, the United States hosted the inaugural meeting of the U.S.-India Drug Policy Executive Working Group in Washington, D.C. The Oﬃce of National Drug Control Policy’s (ONDCP) Director, Sara Carter, opened the meeting by emphasizing President Trump and Prime Minister Modi’s mutual commitment to strengthening security cooperation and eradicating narco-terrorism. 

Ambassador Vinay Kwatra, Ambassador of India to the United States of America, stated that India accorded the highest priority to addressing the threat posed by narcotics trafficking and the diversion of precursor chemicals, while also balancing effective enforcement with facilitation of legitimate trade. 

The Executive Working Group, led by ONDCP’s Acting Deputy Director, Debbie Seguin, and the Narcotics Control Bureau’s Deputy Director General, Monika Ashish Batra, worked with the U.S. and Indian delegations, respectively, to deliver tangible, measurable outcomes in advancing the critical counter narcotics partnership.

2. “The drug crisis is now a core national security priority,” said Director Carter. “This Executive Working Group leverages the bilateral partnership to protect families while also supporting legitimate industries.”

3. Both countries committed to strengthening bilateral cooperation to dismantle the illegal production and traﬃcking of illicit drugs and their precursor chemicals that threaten our communities. They emphasized the importance of a whole-of-government approach that streamlines interagency and intergovernmental eﬀorts and secures the pharmaceutical supply chain, consistent with respective national rules and regulations, while also building upon the success of recent joint operations to disrupt illicit narcotic traﬃcking networks.

4. This meeting highlights the United States’ and India’s enduring and shared commitment to addressing the global drug challenge and fostering a safer and healthier future for both nations.

First published on: Jan 28, 2026 2:14 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: counter narcotics cooperationglobal drug challengeIndia US security cooperationjoint counter narcotics operationsnarco terrorism crackdownONDCPprecursor chemical diversionUS India Drug PolicyUS India drug policy meeting

