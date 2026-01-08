LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ED donald trump tata motors Bangladesh Hindu attacks barron trump Agnivesh Agarwal india-pakistan conflict amir ED donald trump tata motors Bangladesh Hindu attacks barron trump Agnivesh Agarwal india-pakistan conflict amir ED donald trump tata motors Bangladesh Hindu attacks barron trump Agnivesh Agarwal india-pakistan conflict amir ED donald trump tata motors Bangladesh Hindu attacks barron trump Agnivesh Agarwal india-pakistan conflict amir
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ED donald trump tata motors Bangladesh Hindu attacks barron trump Agnivesh Agarwal india-pakistan conflict amir ED donald trump tata motors Bangladesh Hindu attacks barron trump Agnivesh Agarwal india-pakistan conflict amir ED donald trump tata motors Bangladesh Hindu attacks barron trump Agnivesh Agarwal india-pakistan conflict amir ED donald trump tata motors Bangladesh Hindu attacks barron trump Agnivesh Agarwal india-pakistan conflict amir
LIVE TV
Home > Press Release > India Creates Maritime History: Adani Ports’ Mundra Berths Nation’s First Fully Laden Very Large Crude Carrier

India Creates Maritime History: Adani Ports’ Mundra Berths Nation’s First Fully Laden Very Large Crude Carrier

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone has made history as Mundra Port became the first port in India to berth a fully laden VLCC, strengthening the country’s crude oil logistics, energy security, and global maritime standing.

adani port
adani port

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: January 8, 2026 18:06:38 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

India Creates Maritime History: Adani Ports’ Mundra Berths Nation’s First Fully Laden Very Large Crude Carrier

In a defining moment for India’s maritime and energy infrastructure, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. (APSEZ) today announced the berthing of India’s first-ever fully laden Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) at its Mundra Port. With the docking of Mt New Renown, which has a total cargo capacity of 3.3 lakh m3 (meter cube), Mundra became the first port in India to handle Fully Laden VLCC at Berth.

You Might Be Interested In

This development also highlights Mundra’s significance as the first port in the country and among a select few in the world to have a dedicated jetty capable of directly berthing fully laden VLCCs.

The handling of Mt New Renown was executed under challenging conditions with strong currents, winds and sea states, showcasing expertise, coordination and operational excellence of the APSEZ marine team and port management.

You Might Be Interested In

A Landmark in India’s Maritime History

The port facility allows berthing of a fully laden VLCC at maximum displacement, represents a transformational shift in India’s crude oil logistics, enabling safer, faster and more cost-efficient crude handling through direct jetty operations. This milestone underscores APSEZs leadership in developing world-class, future-ready port infrastructure aligned with India’s growing energy and trade requirements.

A Rare Global Capability

Direct jetty berthing of fully laden VLCCs is available at only a limited number of ports across the world due to extreme draft, displacement and infrastructure requirements of these vessels. With this achievement, Mundra Port is now among select global crude handling hubs, strengthening India’s position in the global maritime and energy map. Mundra’s advanced vessel-handling capability eliminates dependency on offshore Single Point Moorings (SPMs) or lightering operations that were traditionally used for such large vessels.

Strategic Energy and Economic Impact

Mundra’s VLCC jetty is seamlessly connected via a ~489 km crude oil pipeline to the HPCL Rajasthan Refinery at Barmer one of India’s most strategic refining assets. This direct connectivity significantly enhances:

  • India’s energy security

  • Efficiency of large-scale crude imports

  • Supply chain resilience

  • Regional economic growth across Gujarat and Rajasthan

 

India’s First-of-Its-Kind VLCC Jetty

The purpose-built VLCC jetty at Mundra is a pioneering engineering and operational achievement:

  • Jetty Length: 400 m

  • Berth Pocket Depth: 25 m

  • Maximum Acceptable LOA: 333 m

  • Maximum Displacement: 3,60,000 MT (Million Tonnes)

  • Maximum Draft: 21.6 m

  • Cargo Handling:

  • 2 × 20-inch crude oil loading arms

  • Maximum discharge rate – 10,000–12,000 m³ per hour

  • Marine Infrastructure:

  • 4 breasting dolphins

  • 6 mooring dolphins with high-capacity hooks (up to 150 tons SWL (Safe Working Load) each)

  • Advanced fender systems for ultra-large vessels

Mundra Port: An Infrastructure Powerhouse

Mundra — APSEZ’s flagship port and India’s largest commercial port  is strategically located in the Gulf of Kutch, serving as a critical maritime gateway for northern and western India.

The deep-water, all-weather port features:

  • 27 operational berths and 2 Single Point Moorings (SPMs)

  • Capability to handle dry bulk, break-bulk, project cargo, liquids, containers, automobiles, and crude oil

  • Accommodation of Cape size vessels, VLCCs and Ultra Large Crude Carriers (ULCCs) and ultra large container vessels(ULCVs)

Mundra is also India’s largest container handling port, with the country’s highest container, import coal and overall commercial cargo handling capacities. Mundra became the first port in India to handle over 200 million metric tons (MMT) of cargo in a single year in 2024-25, reinforcing its unmatched scale and operational leadership.

Global Recognition

Mundra Port has been recognised in the World Bank’s Container Port Performance Index (CPPI) for 2024 and 2025, reflecting its efficiency, reliability and adherence to international best practices.

First published on: Jan 8, 2026 6:06 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: adaniadani-ports

RELATED News

Swami Vivekanand International School Strikes a High Note with Transformative Music Education

First Announcement: Janmmejaya Headlines ‘Ramyaa’, A Powerful Title-Role Film Directed By Santosh Parab

‘Cham-Chamta Surat ma Dham-Dhamtu’ GLAM SURAT PROPERTY SHOW 2026 Set to Open on January 9th January 2026

From Counselor to CEO: The Journey of Mr. Bharat Gaddamwar in Building a Career-Focused EdTech Platform

JVM Spaces: Building Trust, Delivering Commitments, Creating Legacies

LATEST NEWS

Coal Smuggling Probe: ED Alleges CM Mamata Banerjee ‘Forcibly Removed Key Evidence’ During Raid At I-PAC Director’s Residence

‘See You Later’: Babar Azam Gets Fiery Send-Off By Marcus Stoinis After Another Flop Show In BBL | WATCH

Is Donald Trump Setting A Deadline On US Control Over Venezuela’s Oil? How Long Will It Last And Can It Transform The Economy? Explained

Russian MP Alexei Zhuravlev Issues Nuclear Warning, Says ‘Sinking American Ships’ Would Stop US After Seizure Of Tanker ‘Bella 1’

India Creates Maritime History: Adani Ports’ Mundra Berths Nation’s First Fully Laden Very Large Crude Carrier

Tata Punch Facelift Variants Revealed Ahead Of India Launch: 360° Camera, Turbo Petrol Engine, And 6 Airbags, See All Details

Sobhita Dhulipala’s ‘Cheekatilo’ OTT Release Date: Check Out When And Where To Watch The Telugu Crime Thriller

Limited Costs, No Broadcast Deal: Why Star Footballers Might Go Home With Bigger Pay Cuts As ISL Tries To Revive Post Financial Collapse

Was Cilia Flores, Wife Of Deposed Venezuela President, Beaten During Abduction Or Hurt While Fleeing? Here’s The Truth Behind The Viral Images

Who Is Yasin Arafat? Former Madrasa Teacher Arrested As Main Accused By Bangladesh Police In Hindu Worker Dipu Chandra Das Lynching Case

India Creates Maritime History: Adani Ports’ Mundra Berths Nation’s First Fully Laden Very Large Crude Carrier

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India Creates Maritime History: Adani Ports’ Mundra Berths Nation’s First Fully Laden Very Large Crude Carrier

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India Creates Maritime History: Adani Ports’ Mundra Berths Nation’s First Fully Laden Very Large Crude Carrier
India Creates Maritime History: Adani Ports’ Mundra Berths Nation’s First Fully Laden Very Large Crude Carrier
India Creates Maritime History: Adani Ports’ Mundra Berths Nation’s First Fully Laden Very Large Crude Carrier
India Creates Maritime History: Adani Ports’ Mundra Berths Nation’s First Fully Laden Very Large Crude Carrier

QUICK LINKS