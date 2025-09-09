Minister K.J. George Launches 14th Batch of Training At Sarvagna Nagar Skill Development Centre

Bengaluru, Sept 9: Energy Minister and Sarvagna Nagar MLA Shri K.J. George has announced the launch of the 14th batch of training at the Sarvagna Nagar Skill Development Centre (SSDC), located at Ambedkar Bhavan in Cox Town, Jeevanahalli.

The centre, established under the minister’s leadership, has become a hub of opportunity for youth in the constituency. Offering free skill development programmes, SSDC focuses on equipping candidates with industry-relevant skills that open doors to employment and entrepreneurship. Since its inception, the initiative has trained more than 750 students, many of whom have successfully secured jobs or started independent ventures.

The new batch will commence on September 20, 2025, with courses in Electrical Technician, Data Entry Operator, and Mobile Repair & Servicing. Designed to run for three months, the courses combine hands-on training with theoretical learning, and are offered with flexible timings to suit participants.

Eligibility criteria are inclusive: applicants must have completed at least the 9th Standard and fall within the 17–31 years age bracket.

Officials emphasized that SSDC goes beyond training by providing placement support and encouraging entrepreneurship, ensuring participants not only gain skills but also pathways to sustainable livelihoods. The initiative reflects the centre’s motto, “Building Livelihoods.”

Photo Credit- 𝐒𝐒𝐃𝐂 (𝐒𝐚𝐫𝐯𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐚 𝐍𝐚𝐠𝐚𝐫 𝐒𝐤𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐞)

Highlighting the programme’s impact, Shri George said the skill centre is an investment in the future of Sarvagna Nagar’s youth. “This initiative is about more than jobs—it is about giving our young people the skills, confidence and opportunities to transform their lives and contribute meaningfully to society,” he stated.

With the launch of its 14th batch, SSDC continues to exemplify education-driven empowerment and grassroots transformation in Bengaluru’s Sarvagna Nagar.

Also read: Bengaluru Teen’s Death Sparks Concerns Over ‘Death Note’ Influence on Young Viewers