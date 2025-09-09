Minister K.J. George Launches 14th Batch of Training At Sarvagna Nagar Skill Development Centre

LIVE TV
Energy Minister and Sarvagna Nagar MLA Shri K.J. George has announced the launch of the 14th batch of training at the Sarvagna Nagar Skill Development Centre (SSDC). SSDC is located at Ambedkar Bhavan in Cox Town, Jeevanahalli.

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Last updated: September 9, 2025 18:56:22 IST

Bengaluru, Sept 9: Energy Minister and Sarvagna Nagar MLA Shri K.J. George has announced the launch of the 14th batch of training at the Sarvagna Nagar Skill Development Centre (SSDC), located at Ambedkar Bhavan in Cox Town, Jeevanahalli.

The centre, established under the minister’s leadership, has become a hub of opportunity for youth in the constituency. Offering free skill development programmes, SSDC focuses on equipping candidates with industry-relevant skills that open doors to employment and entrepreneurship. Since its inception, the initiative has trained more than 750 students, many of whom have successfully secured jobs or started independent ventures.

The new batch will commence on September 20, 2025, with courses in Electrical Technician, Data Entry Operator, and Mobile Repair & Servicing. Designed to run for three months, the courses combine hands-on training with theoretical learning, and are offered with flexible timings to suit participants.

Eligibility criteria are inclusive: applicants must have completed at least the 9th Standard and fall within the 17–31 years age bracket.

Officials emphasized that SSDC goes beyond training by providing placement support and encouraging entrepreneurship, ensuring participants not only gain skills but also pathways to sustainable livelihoods. The initiative reflects the centre’s motto, “Building Livelihoods.”

Highlighting the programme’s impact, Shri George said the skill centre is an investment in the future of Sarvagna Nagar’s youth. “This initiative is about more than jobs—it is about giving our young people the skills, confidence and opportunities to transform their lives and contribute meaningfully to society,” he stated.

With the launch of its 14th batch, SSDC continues to exemplify education-driven empowerment and grassroots transformation in Bengaluru’s Sarvagna Nagar.

QUICK LINKS