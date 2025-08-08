LIVE TV
Bengaluru Teen's Death Sparks Concerns Over 'Death Note' Influence on Young Viewers

A 14-year-old Bengaluru boy died by suicide, leaving a note for his parents. Police suspect influence from the Japanese anime Death Note, as he drew its characters on his wall. The incident raises concerns about youth mental health and media impact.

Published By: Spandan Dubey
Published: August 8, 2025 16:40:00 IST

In a deeply tragic incident, a 14-year-old Class 7 student, identified as Gandhar, was found dead by suicide at his home in Banagirinagar, South Bengaluru. The primary police investigation has raised concerns over a potential link to the popular Japanese anime-web series Death Note. 

According to local reports, Gandhar, son of musician Ganesh Prasad and folk singer Savita, ended his life by hanging himself using a guitar string on the intervening night of August 3. It was noted that he had enjoyed dinner with family, slept beside his beloved pet dog Rocky, and appeared to be in high spirits before the incident. His mother, Savita, was away in Australia for a performance at the time. 

Authorities say the minor was an avid viewer of Death Note, even going so far as to draw characters from the show on his room’s wall. This detail has prompted investigators to examine whether the show’s themes might have influenced his state of mind. 

A suicide note left behind by Gandhar contained deeply moving words: “Mom and Dad, you raised me well for 14 years, I was very happy with you. But today is the time for me to go. By the time you read my letter, I will be in heaven.”

Although the parents and especially his elder brother claimed there were no visible signs of distress, the shock has left the family and community devastated. The police have registered an Unnatural Death Report and are conducting further inquiry, including an autopsy and forensic review. 

This incident shines a light on the broader mental health crisis among young students in India. According to recent data, student suicides remain alarmingly high, with over 13,000 recorded cases in 2021 alone. Public health experts emphasize the urgent need for improved mental health support, early intervention, and awareness programs in schools and families.

