India Uses UPI — Read to Know What the Rest of the World Is Using

So, you know how in India we’re all about UPI scan a QR, send a buck, split a bill, or pay rent without blinking? Yeah, it’s slick. But what about the rest of the world? They’re not living in the Stone Age either. Every country’s got its own version of this instant, digital magic.

Global Alternatives to UPI: Country-by-Country Breakdown

Let’s start with China they’ve basically owned the digital payment game for years. Forget cards people there just walk around with WeChat Pay or Alipay. You buy street food? Scan. You give to a beggar? Scan. You pay your bills? Scan. It’s like cash doesn’t exist anymore. And it’s deeply integrated even small-time vendors accept it.

The US? Ah, America. Still a bit attached to their plastic cards, but they do have services like Venmo, Cash App, and Zelle. Venmo’s like social media for payments you can literally see your friends paying each other for pizza or splitting rent. Zelle is more bank-to-bank, direct and fast, kind of like UPI but tied into the banking system instead of being open.

Real-Time Payment Systems Around the World

Europe? Depends on the country. Scandinavia (Sweden, Norway, Denmark) is way ahead. Sweden’s got Swish real-time mobile payments that work through banks. Denmark has MobilePay, which is basically their go-to. Germany, surprisingly, still loves cash, but services like Klarna and SEPA transfers are picking up.

Africa? Kenya’s M-Pesa is a total game-changer. You don’t even need a smartphone just a basic phone and SMS. People send money, pay bills, even save using it. Super innovative.

Southeast Asia? Thailand has PromptPay. Singapore’s got PayNow. These work similarly to UPI instant bank transfers, QR codes, phone number links. Fast, easy, and increasingly dominant.

So yeah, UPI isn’t alone in the world. But the way India scaled it across every chaiwala and pan shop? That’s next level.

Also Read: Attention Users! Major UPI Rule Changes Kick In From August 1 — Here’s What To Know