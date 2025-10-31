Narayana Health Expands its Global Footprint with Acquisition of UK-based Practice Plus Group Hospitals, Strengthening its Vision for World-class Healthcare Delivery

Narayana Health Expands Global Footprint with Acquisition of UK-Based Practice Plus Group Hospitals

In a bid to reiterate its long-standing commitment to affordable and accessible care,

Narayana Health, a leading global healthcare provider, has announced the acquisition of UK-based Practice Plus Group Hospitals.

The acquisition represents Narayana Health’s move into the UK healthcare market, where Practice Plus Group operates 12 hospitals and surgical centres, specialising in high-quality orthopaedics, ophthalmology and general surgery.

The strategic acquisition extends Narayana Health’s global reach, placing the Company amongst the top three healthcare providers in India by revenue.

About Practice Plus Group

Practice Plus Group of hospitals is the fifth largest private hospital group in the UK, performing around 80,000 surgeries a year.

Through this acquisition, Narayana Health gains access to the UK healthcare market, where demand for surgeries, especially in the private sector, is projected to grow significantly in the coming years.

The two parties share the same vision and value systems: healthcare needs to be affordable and accessible to all.

Statements from Leadership

Dr. Devi Prasad Shetty, Founder and Chairman of Narayana Health, said:

“The acquisition of Practice Plus Group hospitals and surgical centres is an incredibly exciting step for Narayana Health. Like Narayana Health, Practice Plus Group recognised that the majority of patients were struggling to access healthcare, while only a minority could afford costly private healthcare. We have both been working to meet the demands of those in between, and to offer a new choice of more accessible private healthcare. Together, we are a perfect fit, and I am looking forward to welcoming Practice Plus Group to Narayana Health and helping many more patients get the help they need.”

Mr. Jim Easton, Practice Plus Group Chief Executive, said:

“Dr. Shetty and Narayana Health have an enviable reputation for high quality, efficient healthcare with a human touch and I’m excited about what Practice Plus Group’s hospitals and surgical centres can achieve with the commitment and expertise of Narayana Health behind us.”

Strategic Integration

With this integration, Narayana Health is well-positioned to bring the hospital division of Practice Plus Group into its ecosystem, leveraging its robust technology foundation to drive innovation, operational excellence, and long-term value creation for patients, partners, and stakeholders.

About Narayana Health

Narayana Health, founded by Dr. Devi Shetty and headquartered in Bengaluru, is a leading presence in the global healthcare landscape.

As one of the largest healthcare providers in India, Narayana Health operates a comprehensive range of primary, secondary, and super-specialty tertiary care facilities across India and the Caribbean.

The group’s Centres of Excellence in various medical domains, a team of 18,822 dedicated professionals, including 3,868 skilled doctors and specialists, and a relentless focus on patient well-being and clinical excellence underscore its position as a beacon of hope and healing in the healthcare industry.

Narayana One Health (NH Integrated Care) and Narayana Health Insurance are subsidiaries of Narayana Health.