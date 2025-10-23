LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Afghanistan news bill gates Harshit Rana Bihar Elections ind vs aus 2nd odi Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Afghanistan news bill gates Harshit Rana Bihar Elections ind vs aus 2nd odi Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Afghanistan news bill gates Harshit Rana Bihar Elections ind vs aus 2nd odi Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Afghanistan news bill gates Harshit Rana Bihar Elections ind vs aus 2nd odi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Afghanistan news bill gates Harshit Rana Bihar Elections ind vs aus 2nd odi Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Afghanistan news bill gates Harshit Rana Bihar Elections ind vs aus 2nd odi Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Afghanistan news bill gates Harshit Rana Bihar Elections ind vs aus 2nd odi Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Afghanistan news bill gates Harshit Rana Bihar Elections ind vs aus 2nd odi
LIVE TV
Home > Press Release > PVL 2025 Season 4 (Match 32): Mumbai Meteors qualify for Semi-Finals with win over Chennai Blitz

PVL 2025 Season 4 (Match 32): Mumbai Meteors qualify for Semi-Finals with win over Chennai Blitz

PVL 2025 Season 4 (Match 32): Mumbai Meteors qualify for Semi-Finals with win over Chennai Blitz

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: October 23, 2025 16:03:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

PVL 2025 Season 4 (Match 32): Mumbai Meteors qualify for Semi-Finals with win over Chennai Blitz

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 23: Mumbai Meteors defeated the Chennai Blitz 16–14, 11–15, 15–12, 21–19 in the RR Kabel Prime Volleyball League powered by Scapia at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad, on Monday to book their place in the Semi-Finals. Mathias Loftesnes was named the Player of the Match for his outstanding performance.

Chennai setter Sameer immediately set the tone, directing his passes to Jerome Vinith and Luiz Perotto to spark the Blitz’s attack, while Mumbai captain Amit Gulia countered from the centre. Chennai defended strongly with middle blocker Azizbek in command, but Amit kept finding gaps through the defence. Mathias maintained the attacking pressure, and with Om Lad Vasant’s timely block, Mumbai clinched the first set.

Tarun spearheaded Chennai’s counter-attack in the second set, as the Blitz’s solid defence made it difficult for the Meteors to break through. Suraj Chaudhary’s confident block on Amit shifted the momentum, while Perotto’s super serve added more pressure on Mumbai. Despite a spirited fightback, Chennai held their composure to level the match.

Chennai’s libero T. Srikanth thrilled the crowd with his acrobatic defensive efforts, keeping several rallies alive. However, blocker Karthik’s reintroduction brought stability back to Mumbai’s defence. Petter Ostvik’s all-round play bolstered Mumbai’s rhythm, and despite intense service pressure from Perotto, the Meteors held their nerve. Loftesnes’ precise attack from the middle zone sealed the third set, putting Mumbai ahead once again.

In the fourth set, two crucial reviews went in Mumbai’s favour, strengthening their advantage. Perotto and Jerome continued to lead Chennai’s resistance, but at a vital moment, Karthik and Shubham combined for a crucial block on Tarun, giving the Meteors an important point. The marathon set ended with Shubham’s thundering super spike as Mumbai sealed a thrilling 3–1 victory, confirming their spot in the Semi-Finals.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 23, 2025 4:03 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Chicago Fire, Portland Timbers advance with MLS Cup wild card wins

PVL 2025, Season 4, Match 29: Goa Guardians Script Stunning 3–2 Turnaround To Edge Delhi Toofans

PVL 2025 Season 4 (Match 31): Kolkata Thunderbolts celebrate Diwali with 3–1 win over Hyderabad Black Hawks

PVL 2025 Season 4 (Match 30): Kochi Blue Spikers win Kerala derby, pick 3–1 win over Calicut Heroes

Shashi Tharoor’s Post On Team India Goes Viral, Leaves Netizens Amused, Here’s What He Said

LATEST NEWS

IBM shares fall as cloud slowdown triggers investor anxiety

Earth Faces Potential Threat From Mysterious Alien Object 3I/ATLAS? Harvard Scientist Claims…

Agricultural equipment maker Lindsay misses Q4 revenue estimates, sees soft demand 

Did Prabhas Bulk Up For Bahubali By Eating 20 Eggs Every Single Day? Truth Behind His ‘Frustrating’ Diet Finally Revealed

UPDATE 1-Lazard's third-quarter profit rises on resurgence in dealmaking

PVL 2025 Season 4 (Match 32): Mumbai Meteors qualify for Semi-Finals with win over Chennai Blitz

IRCTC Update: Indian Railways Set to Run Special Trains For Chhath Puja 2025

Karan Johar’s Shocking Confession: Reveals Losing Virginity At 26, Janhvi Kapoor Left Speechless By His Bold Admission

FRENCH CIVIL COURT: TOTALENERGIES COULD BE FINED 10 THOUSAND EUROS PER DAY FOR EACH DAY IT DOES NOT REMOVE SUCH STATEMENTS, FOR 180 DAYS MAXIMUM

Who Is Paul Kapur? Indian-Origin Man Sworn In As Top US Diplomat For South And Central Asian Affairs

PVL 2025 Season 4 (Match 32): Mumbai Meteors qualify for Semi-Finals with win over Chennai Blitz

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

PVL 2025 Season 4 (Match 32): Mumbai Meteors qualify for Semi-Finals with win over Chennai Blitz

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

PVL 2025 Season 4 (Match 32): Mumbai Meteors qualify for Semi-Finals with win over Chennai Blitz
PVL 2025 Season 4 (Match 32): Mumbai Meteors qualify for Semi-Finals with win over Chennai Blitz
PVL 2025 Season 4 (Match 32): Mumbai Meteors qualify for Semi-Finals with win over Chennai Blitz
PVL 2025 Season 4 (Match 32): Mumbai Meteors qualify for Semi-Finals with win over Chennai Blitz

QUICK LINKS