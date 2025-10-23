PVL 2025 Season 4 (Match 32): Mumbai Meteors qualify for Semi-Finals with win over Chennai Blitz

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 23: Mumbai Meteors defeated the Chennai Blitz 16–14, 11–15, 15–12, 21–19 in the RR Kabel Prime Volleyball League powered by Scapia at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad, on Monday to book their place in the Semi-Finals. Mathias Loftesnes was named the Player of the Match for his outstanding performance.

Chennai setter Sameer immediately set the tone, directing his passes to Jerome Vinith and Luiz Perotto to spark the Blitz’s attack, while Mumbai captain Amit Gulia countered from the centre. Chennai defended strongly with middle blocker Azizbek in command, but Amit kept finding gaps through the defence. Mathias maintained the attacking pressure, and with Om Lad Vasant’s timely block, Mumbai clinched the first set.

Tarun spearheaded Chennai’s counter-attack in the second set, as the Blitz’s solid defence made it difficult for the Meteors to break through. Suraj Chaudhary’s confident block on Amit shifted the momentum, while Perotto’s super serve added more pressure on Mumbai. Despite a spirited fightback, Chennai held their composure to level the match.

Chennai’s libero T. Srikanth thrilled the crowd with his acrobatic defensive efforts, keeping several rallies alive. However, blocker Karthik’s reintroduction brought stability back to Mumbai’s defence. Petter Ostvik’s all-round play bolstered Mumbai’s rhythm, and despite intense service pressure from Perotto, the Meteors held their nerve. Loftesnes’ precise attack from the middle zone sealed the third set, putting Mumbai ahead once again.

In the fourth set, two crucial reviews went in Mumbai’s favour, strengthening their advantage. Perotto and Jerome continued to lead Chennai’s resistance, but at a vital moment, Karthik and Shubham combined for a crucial block on Tarun, giving the Meteors an important point. The marathon set ended with Shubham’s thundering super spike as Mumbai sealed a thrilling 3–1 victory, confirming their spot in the Semi-Finals.

