LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman India vs Australia entertainment news Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Afghanistan news Harshit Rana ind vs aus 2nd odi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman India vs Australia entertainment news Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Afghanistan news Harshit Rana ind vs aus 2nd odi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman India vs Australia entertainment news Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Afghanistan news Harshit Rana ind vs aus 2nd odi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman India vs Australia entertainment news Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Afghanistan news Harshit Rana ind vs aus 2nd odi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman India vs Australia entertainment news Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Afghanistan news Harshit Rana ind vs aus 2nd odi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman India vs Australia entertainment news Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Afghanistan news Harshit Rana ind vs aus 2nd odi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman India vs Australia entertainment news Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Afghanistan news Harshit Rana ind vs aus 2nd odi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman India vs Australia entertainment news Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Afghanistan news Harshit Rana ind vs aus 2nd odi
LIVE TV
Home > Press Release > PVL 2025 Season 4 (Match 33): Kochi Blue Spikers end campaign with motivating 3–1 win over Ahmedabad Defenders

PVL 2025 Season 4 (Match 33): Kochi Blue Spikers end campaign with motivating 3–1 win over Ahmedabad Defenders

PVL 2025 Season 4 (Match 33): Kochi Blue Spikers end campaign with motivating 3–1 win over Ahmedabad Defenders

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: October 23, 2025 17:50:20 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

PVL 2025 Season 4 (Match 33): Kochi Blue Spikers end campaign with motivating 3–1 win over Ahmedabad Defenders

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 23: Kochi Blue Spikers bowed out of the tournament with a solid win in the RR Kabel Prime Volleyball League powered by Scapia at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad on Tuesday, defeating Ahmedabad Defenders 15–13, 14–16, 17–15, 15–9. Erin Varghese was named the Player of the Match. The result did not affect Ahmedabad’s position in the table, as they are already through to the semi-finals.

Ahmedabad started strong with Battur Batsuuri’s missile attacks. A super serve from Kochi’s Jasjodh Singh bridged the gap between the two teams. Jasjodh motivated the Spikers with a super block on Shon T. John. Tremendous defending from Amrinderpal Singh helped them take the first set.

Erin’s ferocious serves caught Ahmedabad off guard in the second set, and the Spikers continued their momentum. Ahmedabad brought Nandhagopal and Akhin on the court, and the new formation reaped rewards. Akhin blocked Kochi’s relentless attack from the middle zone, and the Defenders levelled the score.

A smart review helped the Defenders reclaim a crucial point. Tremendous defending from Jasjodh and Hemanth’s cross-body spikes helped Kochi regain momentum, and the tables turned once again. Nicolas Marechal played a key role on the back court in the third set as the Spikers took control of the game.

Hemanth continued to put pressure on Ahmedabad’s defence with strong spikes. Unforced errors further posed problems for Ahmedabad. Libero Alan Ashique’s quickfire defensive moves helped save Kochi’s important points. Amrinderpal and Jasjodh kept dominating the middle zone, helping Kochi. The Spikers won the game with a faulty serve from Arshak Sinan.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 23, 2025 5:50 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Suwannarut leads International Series Philippines

PVL 2025: Hyderabad Black Hawks stop Bengaluru Torpedoes’ unbeaten run, claim second straight win

India Gets Crushed In 2nd ODI As Australia Wins By 2 Wickets Despite Rohit Sharma’s 70, Check Top Match Highlights Here

PVL 2025 Season 4 (Match 34): Mumbai Meteors beat Bengaluru Torpedoes to claim top spot in the table

Suwannarut leads International Series Philippines

LATEST NEWS

US Politician Darren Bailey’s Son, Daughter-in-Law, And Two Young Grandchildren Killed In Tragic Helicopter Crash

PVL 2025 Season 4 (Match 33): Kochi Blue Spikers end campaign with motivating 3–1 win over Ahmedabad Defenders

David Ellison's Paramount seen as front-runner for Warner Bros Discovery deal

BRIEF-Enveric Biosciences Announces Reverse Stock Split

Who Is Saudi Arabia’s New Grand Mufti Sheikh Saleh Al-Fawzan? Career, Mentors, Family & More

David Ellison's Paramount seen as front-runner for Warner Bros Discovery deal

Arjun Kapoor Shocks Fans, Shares Ex Malaika Arora’s Stunning Pic With Heartfelt Wish On Her 52nd Birthday

Suwannarut leads International Series Philippines

Mobileye beats quarterly revenue estimates

UPDATE 4-Dove maker Unilever sales top forecast as US shoppers drive beauty demand

PVL 2025 Season 4 (Match 33): Kochi Blue Spikers end campaign with motivating 3–1 win over Ahmedabad Defenders

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

PVL 2025 Season 4 (Match 33): Kochi Blue Spikers end campaign with motivating 3–1 win over Ahmedabad Defenders

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

PVL 2025 Season 4 (Match 33): Kochi Blue Spikers end campaign with motivating 3–1 win over Ahmedabad Defenders
PVL 2025 Season 4 (Match 33): Kochi Blue Spikers end campaign with motivating 3–1 win over Ahmedabad Defenders
PVL 2025 Season 4 (Match 33): Kochi Blue Spikers end campaign with motivating 3–1 win over Ahmedabad Defenders
PVL 2025 Season 4 (Match 33): Kochi Blue Spikers end campaign with motivating 3–1 win over Ahmedabad Defenders

QUICK LINKS