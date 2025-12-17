LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
aircraft asim munir Delhi air crisis antisemitism ipl affordable shapewear Affinity Partners exit homebound donald trump aircraft asim munir Delhi air crisis antisemitism ipl affordable shapewear Affinity Partners exit homebound donald trump aircraft asim munir Delhi air crisis antisemitism ipl affordable shapewear Affinity Partners exit homebound donald trump aircraft asim munir Delhi air crisis antisemitism ipl affordable shapewear Affinity Partners exit homebound donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
aircraft asim munir Delhi air crisis antisemitism ipl affordable shapewear Affinity Partners exit homebound donald trump aircraft asim munir Delhi air crisis antisemitism ipl affordable shapewear Affinity Partners exit homebound donald trump aircraft asim munir Delhi air crisis antisemitism ipl affordable shapewear Affinity Partners exit homebound donald trump aircraft asim munir Delhi air crisis antisemitism ipl affordable shapewear Affinity Partners exit homebound donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Press Release > UAE Integrated Resort Reaches Historic Construction Milestone in Ras Al Khaimah

UAE Integrated Resort Reaches Historic Construction Milestone in Ras Al Khaimah

The development of the first integrated gaming resort in the Middle East has just hit a pivotal moment in Ras Al Khaimah. As of late November 2025, the Wynn Al Marjan Island resort has officially topped out its main tower, standing at an impressive 305 meters

UAE Integrated Resort
UAE Integrated Resort

Published By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: December 17, 2025 12:50:29 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

UAE Integrated Resort Reaches Historic Construction Milestone in Ras Al Khaimah

The development of the first integrated gaming resort in the Middle East has just hit a pivotal moment in Ras Al Khaimah. As of late November 2025, the Wynn Al Marjan Island resort has officially topped out its main tower, standing at an impressive 305 meters. 

This structural completion marks a significant step forward for the project, which is on track for its grand opening in early 2027. The rapid progress signals a new era for tourism in the Emirates, drawing attention from investors and travelers worldwide.

This shift in the region is generating conversation far beyond the UAE borders. For years, enthusiasts in nearby Gulf nations have primarily engaged with digital platforms, frequently searching for options like bahrain online casinos to find accessible entertainment, better bonuses, faster payouts, and a diverse range of international gaming options that fit their lifestyle.

Now, the physical rise of a multi-billion dollar luxury destination is offering a tangible alternative that promises to redefine the regional tourism and casino sector. The project is not just a hotel but a massive entertainment hub that is reshaping how the world views Middle Eastern hospitality.

Rapid Progress on Al Marjan Island

The construction updates released this week paint a picture of a project moving at full speed. The 305-meter tower is now structurally complete, dominating the skyline of Al Marjan Island. According to recent reports, the exterior facade is over 73 percent finished, with nearly 20,000 panels installed. 

The team has also made substantial headway on the interior, with 99 percent of the 1,530 guest rooms already structurally ready. Fit-out works are proceeding in more than 1,500 rooms, ensuring the property meets the ultra-luxury standards expected of the Wynn brand.

Workers are also finalizing the low-rise structures that will house the resort’s extensive amenities. These areas are 97 percent complete in terms of concrete and steel work. The resort will feature 22 distinct dining experiences, a shopping promenade, and a state-of-the-art events center. 

This level of detail confirms that the project is strictly adhering to its timeline, aiming to welcome its first guests in just over a year. The efficiency of the construction phase highlights the strong partnership between the US-based operator and local developers, who see this as a crown jewel for the northern emirate.

A New Hub for Global Tourism

The economic implications of this project are vast. Ras Al Khaimah is positioning itself as a major competitor in the global tourism market. By introducing a regulated gaming area within a broader integrated resort, the emirate is tapping into a lucrative segment of the travel industry that has previously been absent in the region. The resort is expected to attract high-net-worth individuals from Europe and Asia, boosting local spending and creating thousands of permanent jobs.

Industry analysts note that this development is likely to spur further investment in neighboring areas. Real estate values on Al Marjan Island have already surged in anticipation of the opening. The success of this project could serve as a blueprint for other jurisdictions considering similar tourism models. 

By focusing on high-end entertainment and world-class service, the UAE is ensuring that its tourism offerings remain diverse and resilient for decades to come. The excitement surrounding the topping-out ceremony serves as a powerful reminder of the ambition driving this desert oasis.

First published on: Dec 17, 2025 12:48 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

KP Group & IIM Ahmedabad Celebrate Graduation of 28 Leaders from a First-of-its-Kind 11-Month Executive Programme

IIM Calcutta opens admissions to 16th batch of Advanced Programme for Marketing and Sales Professionals: A Transformative Journey to C-Suite Roles

PBPartners Launches New Experience Center in Delhi

GNA Announces Major Nationwide Wi-Fi Expansion Starting from Karnataka; Ropes in Cricket Legend Harbhajan Singh as Brand Ambassador

Visit of External Affairs Minister to the United Arab Emirates (December 13-15, 2025)

LATEST NEWS

Bomb Threat In Ahmedabad Schools: Three City Schools Get ‘We Will Take Revenge’ Message In Mail Triggering Panic

Now Watch Reels On  Big Screen: Instagram Launches Reels App For TV, Know The Supported TV Models

CSK IPL Team 2026 Players List: Check Chennai Super Kings Full Squad, Retained and Released Players List

Congress Leader Prithviraj Chavan Makes Shocking Claims, Says Pakistan ‘Defeated’ India On Day 1 Of Operation Sindoor, Aircraft Shot Down, Refuses To Apologise

What Is Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna Doing Now? Launches YouTube Channel, Issues Scam Alert For Fans Nationwide

UAE Integrated Resort Reaches Historic Construction Milestone in Ras Al Khaimah

Why Is Payal Gaming Link Trending? Know Everything About The Popular YouTuber Amid Viral MMS Controversy

Bhavish Aggarwal Offloads 2.62 Crore Ola Electric Shares: Billionaire’s Net Worth Takes $30.9 Million Hit; Strategic Play Or Market Shock?

DDA Delhi Karmayogi Awaas Yojana 2025: How Govt Employees Can Buy Discounted Flats in Delhi

Payal Gaming Viral Video: Popular YouTuber 1 Minute 20 Seconds MMS LEAKS Online Amid 19-Minute Video Row, Real or Deepfake?

UAE Integrated Resort Reaches Historic Construction Milestone in Ras Al Khaimah

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

UAE Integrated Resort Reaches Historic Construction Milestone in Ras Al Khaimah

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

UAE Integrated Resort Reaches Historic Construction Milestone in Ras Al Khaimah
UAE Integrated Resort Reaches Historic Construction Milestone in Ras Al Khaimah
UAE Integrated Resort Reaches Historic Construction Milestone in Ras Al Khaimah
UAE Integrated Resort Reaches Historic Construction Milestone in Ras Al Khaimah

QUICK LINKS