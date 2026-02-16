UK Ministers Travel To India For Ambitious AI Impact Summit

Deputy PM and AI Minister lead UK delegation with a range of planned engagements and moves to support global AI innovation. Talks build on the Bletchley, Seoul, and Paris AI summits – focusing AI’s impact on citizens, growth and sustainability

UK and international partners to redouble efforts for AI to transform public services, create jobs and drive renewal for people worldwide, as talks get underway at India AI Impact Summit 2026

The UK will join India’s ambitious AI Impact Summit in New Delhi this week to champion how AI can supercharge growth, unlock new jobs, improve public services and deliver benefits for people across the globe.

The UK delegation will be led by UK Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy and AI Minister Kanishka Narayan.

They will make the case that AI is the engine of renewal – helping doctors diagnose faster, teachers personalise learning, councils deliver services in minutes, and businesses create the next generation of good jobs. Collaboration with India is critical to the UK’s ambitions in science and technology. The UK and India are investing tens of millions in cutting edge research – from better batteries and next generation telecoms for rural communities, to genomic medicine that could tackle rare diseases.

In New Delhi, the Deputy Prime Minister will explore how new British and Indian innovations are changing the world in AI and will take part in a session looking at how AI can drive inclusive social empowerment and tackle inequality. He is expected to speak on a high‑level panel on Friday about unlocking opportunity through global languages and he will also announce new UK support for the Asian AI for Development (AI4D) Observatory, which will support responsible AI innovation and governance across South and Southeast Asia.

UK Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy said: “The UK is leading the way on AI innovations and expertise. We are rightly a magnet for investment and talent from across the globe.

“This Summit is an important moment in determining how we can work together with our international partners to unlock the full benefits and potential of AI, while baking in robust and fair safety standards that protect us all.

“We are turning ambition into action to deliver UK jobs, growth and prosperity. The business leaders joining us in India will build concrete partnerships and secure investment that delivers opportunity for working people in the UK, India and across the globe.”

UK AI Minister Kanishka Narayan said: “AI is the defining technology of our generation – and we’re determined to make sure it delivers for everyone. It can cut waiting times, transform public services, create new jobs and give hard working communities a fresh start – and that’s exactly the message we’re taking to the summit.

“It is central to our plans for delivering national renewal but its benefits can’t and shouldn’t be reserved by the few.

“That’s why the UK is leading from front, pushing a global vision for AI that helps people everywhere to learn more, earn more, and shape the future on their terms.”

Ahead of the Summit, Minister Narayan will also travel to Bengaluru, often described as India’s Silicon Valley, to see how our two countries are working together to reap the benefits of breakthrough tech.

The UK and India are natural tech partners, with major Indian tech companies like Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services and Wipro already expanding in the UK. Their backing follows hot on the heels of Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s visit to Mumbai in October, where Indian firms committed a combined £1.3 billion of investments into the UK. India is also a vitally important market for British businesses – with UK firms generating more than £47.5 billion in revenue from their business in India.

The Prime Minister joined PM Modi last year to unveil Vision 2035, a shared ambition for how the UK and India partner together to unlock the huge potential of this partnership. Unlocking new opportunities for growth across both economies, driving innovation, and shaping the technologies of tomorrow together are key pillars of that commitment.

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 follows the momentum of the Bletchley, Seoul and Paris AI summits, where the UK has consistently shaped the global agenda. At home, Britain is powering ahead – deepening partnerships with leading tech firms, working with international governments and delivering on the UK’s AI Opportunities Action Plan to unlock jobs and investment.

